Fold to Launch New Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card Powered by Stripe and Visa

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bitcoin financial services company Fold has selected programmable financial services company Stripe to power its upcoming Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card. The card is a Bitcoin-only rewards product designed to turn everyday purchases into a direct path to Bitcoin. Issued on the Visa network and powered by Stripe Issuing, the card offers up to 3.5% cash back on every purchase, with no category restrictions and no deposit required. Cardholders receive an instant, unlimited 2% cash back, and can earn up to an additional 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases using their Fold checking account. Additionally, cardholders can earn up to 10% cash back on purchases at top brands in the Fold Rewards Network, including Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Uber/Uber Eats, Starbucks, DoorDash, Best Buy, and hundreds more.