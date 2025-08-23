Following El Salvador, Another Country Considers Creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve! Here Are the Details

A significant step has been taken in the Philippines regarding cryptocurrency markets. Representative Migz Villafuerte has introduced Bill 421 to the House of Representatives.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Proposal from the Philippines

The bill envisions the creation of a “Philippine Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” to strengthen the country’s national security and debt stability.

Under the proposal, the country’s central bank, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), will purchase 2,000 Bitcoins annually for five years, creating a total reserve of 10,000 BTC. These assets are planned to be held for 20 years. This is intended to contribute to national security and offset the country’s external debt burden.

Villafuerte highlighted Bitcoin’s growing global acceptance, stating that digital assets offer a strong alternative for long-term strategic reserves. He noted that developing countries, in particular, could benefit from crypto assets to reduce their reliance on traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar.

The Philippines’ move is considered one of the most ambitious attempts in Asia to establish a state-backed Bitcoin reserve. If passed, the Philippines will join the ranks of countries embracing Bitcoin not only as an investment vehicle but also as a strategic asset for national security and financial stability.

It is stated that this development could set an important precedent for global crypto markets and governments’ approach to Bitcoin.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!