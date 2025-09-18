Following the Interest Rate Decision, the FED Revised All Its Economic Forecasts: Here is the List Containing All the New Forecasts

At its September meeting today, the Fed lowered its policy rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.00-4.25%. The bank announced that it anticipates two additional rate cuts in 2025.

The new economic projections included notable revisions to the FED’s interest rate, inflation, growth and unemployment expectations:

Interest Rate Projections (Year-End)

2025: 3.675% (previous 3.875%)

2026: 3.375% (unchanged)

2027: 3.125% (previous 3.375%)

2028: 3.125% (first estimate)

Long-term: 3.125% (previously 3.00%)

Inflation (PCE)

2025: 3.0% (unchanged)

2026: 2.6% (previous 2.4%)

2027: 2.1% (unchanged)

2028: 2.0% (first estimate)

Core Inflation (Core PCE)

2025: 3.1% (unchanged)

2026: 2.6% (previous 2.4%)

2027: 2.1% (previous 2.3%)

2028: 2.0% (first estimate)

Growth (GDP)

2025: 1.6% (previous 1.4%)

2026: 1.8% (previous 1.6%)

2027: 1.9% (previous 1.8%)

2028: 1.8% (first estimate)

Unemployment Rate

2025: 4.5% (unchanged)

2026: 4.4% (previous 4.5%)

2027: 4.3% (previous 4.4%)

2028: 4.2% (first estimate)

Speaking after the Fed’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points today, Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that this interest rate cut may not have a meaningful impact.

However, Trump’s newly appointed Stephen Ira Miran was the only member to call for a 50 basis point rate cut. Other members wanted rates to remain steady.

*This is not investment advice.

