FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole, and UK inflation in focus

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 00:36
NEAR
NEAR$2.498+1.17%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.223-4.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022345+5.82%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
GOLD
GOLD$0.0000000000003+30.43%

The US Dollar (USD) had a positive day on Tuesday, as traders remained cautious ahead of the release of the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday and the pivotal Jackson Hole Symposium later this week. Furthermore, geopolitics has returned to the forefront of price action drivers.

Here’s what to watch on Wednesday, August 20:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) clocked acceptable gains around 98.30 in a context of a generalised decline in US yields. The publication of the FOMC Minutes will be the salient event, seconded by the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications and the weekly report on US crude oil supplies by the EIA. In addition, the Fed’s Waller and Bostic are due to speak.

EUR/USD retreated modestly, adding to Monday’s downtick, always below the 1.1700 mark. The final Inflation Rate in the euro area will be released alongside the flash Q2 Labour Cost Index.

GBP/USD retreated to multi-day lows after breaching below the 1.3500 support. The critical Inflation Rate takes centre stage across the Channel.

USD/JPY faded Monday’s advance and revisited the mid-147.00s following earlier tops north of the 148.00 mark. Next in Japan will be the Balance of Trade results and Machinery Orders.

AUD/USD weakened further and reached three-week lows near the 0.6450 zone. The Consumer Inflation Expectations are due, seconded by the speeches from the RBA’s Connolly and McPhee.

Crude oil prices deepened their bearish leg, adding to Monday’s decline below the $62.00 mark per barrel of the American WTI as geopolitical tensions continued to mitigate.

Gold posted marked losses and slipped back to the $3,315 mark per troy ounce amid gains in the Greenback and declining US yields. Silver prices, in the same direction, dropped sharply to multi-day lows near the $37.00 mark peer ounce.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/forex-today-the-fomc-minutes-and-uk-inflation-in-the-spotlight-202508191835

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005178+3.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389+1.23%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.56%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003568+0.67%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12675-0.17%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars