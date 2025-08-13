Fonte Capital Launches Bitcoin ETF on Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan

2025/08/13 15:30
Kazakhstan-based Fonte Capital has announced the listing of the Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC Plc on the Official List of the Astana International Exchange (AIX), under the ticker BETF, quoted in U.S. dollars.

The launch will be celebrated during the official Ring the Bell ceremony at AIX. The BETF aims to accurately reflect bitcoin’s price dynamics, striving to achieve this performance before fees and fund obligations. Registered as non-exempt, the fund is accessible to a wide range of investors, including retail participants. This listing represents a significant advancement in Kazakhstan’s investment infrastructure, offering a regulated and secure method for investors to incorporate bitcoin into their portfolios without the complexities of directly holding and transferring the cryptocurrency.

