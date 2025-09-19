Football Star Spurs Eco-Friendly Gaming Venture

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:42
RealLink
REAL$0.06557+4.29%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003576+5.05%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.4199+8.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0186+9.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02553+0.43%
Starpower
STAR$0.12864+1.37%


The innovative Web3 mobile game, My Lovely Planet (MLP), is taking a significant step towards environmental conservation by collaborating with international football icon Hakan Çalhanoğlu and his partner, Sinem Çalhanoğlu. Together, they have launched the Çalhanoğlu Forest project, which aligns gaming with real-world ecological gains in Turkey, as players’ progress within the game translates directly […]

Continue Reading:Football Star Spurs Eco-Friendly Gaming Venture

Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/football-star-spurs-eco-friendly-gaming-venture

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and […] The post ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16433+1.96%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02464+5.02%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000489-2.00%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:30
Partager
Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.25374+10.44%
XRP
XRP$3.1147+3.05%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Partager
Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

That memory stings. But 2025 runs on a new tape; hype alone won’t rerun the script. Investors want utility; throwing […] The post Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01746+3.62%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.76+6.16%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+3.63%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution