

The innovative Web3 mobile game, My Lovely Planet (MLP), is taking a significant step towards environmental conservation by collaborating with international football icon Hakan Çalhanoğlu and his partner, Sinem Çalhanoğlu. Together, they have launched the Çalhanoğlu Forest project, which aligns gaming with real-world ecological gains in Turkey, as players’ progress within the game translates directly […]

Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/football-star-spurs-eco-friendly-gaming-venture