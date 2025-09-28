TLDR Ford stock closed at $12.01 on September 26, after hitting a new 52-week high of $12.32. Q2 2025 EPS of $0.37 beat estimates by $0.04. Revenue rose to $50.18 billion, well above projections. Dividend of $0.15 per share maintained, 5% yield. New $30K EV pickup and Universal EV Platform unveiled. On September 26, 2025, [...] The post Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ford stock closed at $12.01 on September 26, after hitting a new 52-week high of $12.32. Q2 2025 EPS of $0.37 beat estimates by $0.04. Revenue rose to $50.18 billion, well above projections. Dividend of $0.15 per share maintained, 5% yield. New $30K EV pickup and Universal EV Platform unveiled. On September 26, 2025, [...] The post Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/28 04:00
SynFutures
F$0.013117+0.69%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02822-0.03%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02566--%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000493+19.95%

TLDR

  • Ford stock closed at $12.01 on September 26, after hitting a new 52-week high of $12.32.
  • Q2 2025 EPS of $0.37 beat estimates by $0.04.
  • Revenue rose to $50.18 billion, well above projections.
  • Dividend of $0.15 per share maintained, 5% yield.
  • New $30K EV pickup and Universal EV Platform unveiled.

On September 26, 2025, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock closed at $12.01, up 3.36% and after marking a new 52-week high of $12.32.

Ford Motor Company (F)

The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter ended July 30, exceeding analyst estimates of $0.33. This result compares to $0.47 per share in the prior year.

Revenue reached $50.18 billion, well above Wall Street’s $42.91 billion projection and up 5% year over year. Ford’s return on equity stood at 12.46%, while net margin was 1.70%. Analysts expect full-year EPS of $1.47.

Dividend and Financial Position

Ford confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, yielding 5.0% on an annualized basis. The payout ratio is currently 76.92%. The dividend was paid on September 2 to shareholders of record as of August 11.

The company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, with a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Its market capitalization stands at $47.84 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings and Market Outlook

Wall Street analysts remain divided on Ford. Piper Sandler raised its target to $9.50 with a neutral rating, while JPMorgan set a $13.00 target and an overweight rating. DBS Bank downgraded the stock to moderate sell, and Jefferies marked it underperform at $9.00. Overall, the stock carries a consensus rating of “Reduce” with an average target price of $10.43.

EV Innovation and Corporate Transformation

Ford is accelerating its EV strategy with the announcement of its Universal EV Platform and a planned $30,000 electric pickup, scheduled for 2027. The modular “assembly tree” design is expected to cut assembly time by up to 40% while reducing costs and increasing flexibility.

The company also revealed the Henry Ford II World Center in Dearborn, replacing its historic Glass House headquarters. This innovation hub will support collaboration across engineering, design, and technology teams. Ford’s new “Ready Set Ford” campaign aims to improve customer loyalty during a year marked by record recalls.

Performance Overview

Ford’s shares are up 28.81% year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500’s 12.96%. Over the past year, Ford gained 21.03% against the benchmark’s 15.64%. Its five-year return of 140.36% also surpasses the S&P 500’s 101.42%, though its three-year return of 27.07% lags the index’s 81.77%.

Key Takeaway

Ford delivered a strong quarter, with revenue and earnings ahead of expectations and a dividend reaffirmed. The new EV platform and affordable electric pickup highlight its forward-looking strategy. Despite mixed analyst sentiment, Ford’s focus on innovation, financial resilience, and dividend support makes it a compelling player in the evolving automotive sector.

 

The post Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The post The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 00:15 Explore why MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek are the new meme coins to watch in 2025. MoonBull presale is live now. Missed the last big crypto moonshot and still kicking yourself for not grabbing that ticket to freedom? The meme coin arena is heating up again, and three names are bouncing around like bulls in a peanut shop: MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek. Each one brings its own culture, community, and flavor to the blockchain table, giving crypto enthusiasts fresh chances to catch the next wave. Right now, though, MoonBull is stepping into the spotlight with a presale designed to whip up urgency and serious FOMO. The MoonBull presale is live now, offering early movers a rare shot at ground-floor entry. This isn’t just another coin riding a meme – it’s a project structuring tokenomics in a way that makes both culture and stability possible. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Scarcity-Driven Presale That’s Turning Heads MoonBull positions itself as the new meme coin to watch because it refuses to rely on hype alone. Built on Ethereum, it injects real mechanics into the heart of its ecosystem. Every transaction adds liquidity, distributes reflections, and burns supply, meaning the token gets stronger as activity grows. Instead of fizzling like many one-joke projects, MoonBull builds an engine designed for long-term survival. The presale is where the excitement really kicks in. It’s divided into 23 distinct stages, each with a price jump that fuels both momentum and scarcity. Stage 3, which is live now, offers tokens at $0.00004057. By the final stage, the price hits $0.00616. That’s a possible 24,540 percent ROI projection. Think about it: a $2,000 investment in Stage 1 could balloon to over $490,000 by Stage 23. That’s the kind of math that makes people lose sleep worrying…
Memecoin
MEME$0.002363-0.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011608-16.12%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002975+8.49%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:19
Partager
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001088-10.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01562-9.39%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Partager
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,559.32-0.03%
XRP
XRP$2.8146+0.96%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10993+8.18%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI