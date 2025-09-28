Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

TLDR

Ford stock closed at $12.01 on September 26, after hitting a new 52-week high of $12.32.

Q2 2025 EPS of $0.37 beat estimates by $0.04.

Revenue rose to $50.18 billion, well above projections.

Dividend of $0.15 per share maintained, 5% yield.

New $30K EV pickup and Universal EV Platform unveiled.

On September 26, 2025, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock closed at $12.01, up 3.36% and after marking a new 52-week high of $12.32.

The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter ended July 30, exceeding analyst estimates of $0.33. This result compares to $0.47 per share in the prior year.

Revenue reached $50.18 billion, well above Wall Street’s $42.91 billion projection and up 5% year over year. Ford’s return on equity stood at 12.46%, while net margin was 1.70%. Analysts expect full-year EPS of $1.47.

Dividend and Financial Position

Ford confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, yielding 5.0% on an annualized basis. The payout ratio is currently 76.92%. The dividend was paid on September 2 to shareholders of record as of August 11.

The company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, with a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Its market capitalization stands at $47.84 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings and Market Outlook

Wall Street analysts remain divided on Ford. Piper Sandler raised its target to $9.50 with a neutral rating, while JPMorgan set a $13.00 target and an overweight rating. DBS Bank downgraded the stock to moderate sell, and Jefferies marked it underperform at $9.00. Overall, the stock carries a consensus rating of “Reduce” with an average target price of $10.43.

EV Innovation and Corporate Transformation

Ford is accelerating its EV strategy with the announcement of its Universal EV Platform and a planned $30,000 electric pickup, scheduled for 2027. The modular “assembly tree” design is expected to cut assembly time by up to 40% while reducing costs and increasing flexibility.

The company also revealed the Henry Ford II World Center in Dearborn, replacing its historic Glass House headquarters. This innovation hub will support collaboration across engineering, design, and technology teams. Ford’s new “Ready Set Ford” campaign aims to improve customer loyalty during a year marked by record recalls.

Performance Overview

Ford’s shares are up 28.81% year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500’s 12.96%. Over the past year, Ford gained 21.03% against the benchmark’s 15.64%. Its five-year return of 140.36% also surpasses the S&P 500’s 101.42%, though its three-year return of 27.07% lags the index’s 81.77%.

Key Takeaway

Ford delivered a strong quarter, with revenue and earnings ahead of expectations and a dividend reaffirmed. The new EV platform and affordable electric pickup highlight its forward-looking strategy. Despite mixed analyst sentiment, Ford’s focus on innovation, financial resilience, and dividend support makes it a compelling player in the evolving automotive sector.

