Ford Recalls 1.45 Million Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Issues: These Models Are Impacted

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:49
Topline

Ford is recalling another 1.45 million vehicles, including SUVs, trucks, vans and Mustangs, due to issues with their rearview cameras, the automaker said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration—the latest in a series of recalls for the American car manufacturer this summer.

Ford’s recall applies to SUVs, trucks, vans and Mustangs with a model year between 2015 and 2019.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

An issue with rearview cameras installed on some Ford and Lincoln vehicles can result in a “blank, distorted or inverted image” as drivers reverse, according to an NHTSA filing.

The recall impacts 1.45 million vehicles in the U.S., the NHTSA said, as well as 122,000 in Canada and roughly 300,000 in other markets, Reuters reported.

Ford said it was aware of 18 accidents related to the camera issue, but none that have resulted in injuries.

What Models Are Impacted By The Ford Recall?

The part was found on a slew of Ford and Lincoln vehicles: 2015-2019 Lincoln MKCs, 2015-2017 Lincoln Navigators, 2019 Ford Rangers, 2015-2018 Ford Edges, 2017-2019 Ford Econolines, 2015-2019 Ford Mustangs, 2015-2017 Ford Expeditions, 2015-2019 Ford F-350 SDs, 2016-2019 Ford Transit vans, 2016-2019 Ford F-550 SDs, 2015-2019 Ford F-250 SDs, and 2015-2018 Ford Transit Connects.

What Should Drivers Do If Their Vehicle Is Impacted By The Ford Recall?

The company instructed drivers to bring their vehicles to licensed Ford or Lincoln dealerships for inspection free of charge—if a faulty camera is found, they will be replaced with an updated part.

Key Background

Ford issued multiple recalls this summer. In July, the automaker recalled more than 850,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles over a fuel pump issue. In August, the company recalled roughly 355,000 trucks for issues with their instrument panel—which could fail at startup and not display information like fuel level and speed. The same month, the company recalled almost 500,000 SUVs, including some Lincoln MKX and Ford Edge models, for a brake hose issue. It’s also not the first time this year Ford has recalled vehicles due to issues with their rearview cameras. In May, the automaker issued a recall for just over a million more recent vehicle models over a glitch that would cause the display to freeze, the Associated Press reported. The glitch was fixed with an over-the-air software update.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/09/ford-recalls-145-million-vehicles-over-rearview-cameras-displaying-blank-or-distorted-images/

