Forget ETH and XRP, this hot crypto could be 2025’s biggest winner

Par : Coin Journal
2025/08/26 08:00
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.8-5.15%
XRP
XRP$2.8827-4.47%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009335-6.50%
Ethereum
ETH$4,413.55-6.77%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00682+1.18%
  • Unlike ETH and XRP, which now need billions in capital to make significant moves, MAGACOIN is still in its presale phase.
  • What sets MAGACOIN apart is its ability to combine hype with substance.
  • MAGACOIN has focused on audited contracts, ecosystem development, and transparent updates.

ETH faces resistance despite institutional momentum

Ethereum entered 2025 with strong momentum, bolstered by ETF launches and surging interest in real-world asset tokenization.

Yet after its explosive run, ETH is finding it difficult to break higher.

Price action has stalled near the ATH zone, with sellers consistently pushing back against attempts to hit the $5,000 milestone.

On-chain data shows short-term holders trimming positions, while exchange inflows have ticked higher in recent weeks.

Analysts warn that unless fresh catalysts emerge, ETH could remain locked in a consolidation range.

While Ethereum’s role as the backbone of DeFi and tokenization remains intact, the short-term upside looks increasingly limited compared to smaller, emerging tokens with higher growth potential.

XRP struggles to sustain momentum

XRP has also delivered strong gains this year, climbing as high as $3.65 on optimism around a potential ETF and institutional adoption.

But enthusiasm is showing signs of fading as whale wallets move tokens back onto exchanges, suggesting profit-taking after mid-year rallies.

This has kept XRP stuck below key resistance levels, frustrating traders looking for further breakout moves.

While XRP’s long-term use case in cross-border settlement remains strong, analysts argue that its massive market cap makes it less likely to deliver exponential returns in the near term.

For those seeking outsized gains, attention is shifting toward early-stage tokens still in their infancy.

Why MAGACOIN FINANCE is stealing the spotlight

This is where MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as a serious contender.

Unlike ETH and XRP, which now need billions in capital to make significant moves, MAGACOIN is still in its presale phase – where even modest inflows can ignite huge upside.

The project has already seen presale rounds sell out at record speed, fueled by its mix of scarcity-driven tokenomics and a unique political-cultural narrative that resonates globally.

What sets MAGACOIN apart is its ability to combine hype with substance.

While some tokens rely purely on memes, MAGACOIN has focused on audited contracts, ecosystem development, and transparent updates.

Analysts are now including it in “Best Altcoins to Buy in 2025” lists, comparing its trajectory to the early days of coins like ADA and SHIB — where community momentum translated into explosive returns.

Why smaller caps outperform in bull markets

The lesson from past cycles is clear: once blue-chip tokens like ETH and XRP stabilize, capital rotation favors newer, smaller projects.

These low-cap plays don’t need massive inflows to deliver great returns, making them attractive to traders chasing big opportunities.

With early-stage supply tightening and demand accelerating, MAGACOIN FINANCE is positioned as one of the few projects with both the fundamentals and narrative strength to become a breakout star of 2025 and continue with the same pace in 2026..

Conclusion

Ethereum and XRP remain pillars of the crypto market, but their sheer size limits how far they can run in the short term.

As 2025 progresses, the search for the next high-growth opportunity is pushing investors toward emerging names.

MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly climbing to the top of that list. With presale rounds selling out, community traction intensifying, and analysts placing it in growth-focused portfolios, it is being framed as a potential once-in-a-cycle opportunity.

For those who feel they missed ETH’s climb to a new ATH or XRP’s surge toward $3.6, this could be the next big winner.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit: Website: https://magacoinfinance.com Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post Forget ETH and XRP, this hot crypto could be 2025’s biggest winner appeared first on CoinJournal.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-9.15%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000577-8.99%
Everscale
EVER$0.00964+5.12%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Partager
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,406.12-6.83%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-15.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Partager
New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0594-7.47%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1282-16.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days