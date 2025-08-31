Forget Nvidia, here are two AI millionaire-maker stocks to buy now, according to ChatGPT-5

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has delivered massive returns for investors in big names like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR).

But with both stocks already trading at lofty valuations, investors may now be searching for the next ‘millionaire-maker’ opportunity.

To this end, Finbold consulted OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5, which highlighted two lesser-known AI companies worth watching.

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) develops AI platforms for government, defense, and enterprise clients, enabling organizations to simulate outcomes, predict risks, and optimize decisions, capabilities increasingly in demand as the Pentagon modernizes.

According to ChatGPT, the company’s strong ties to the Department of Defense provide both stability and growth potential, especially as military investment in AI accelerates.

Beyond defense, BigBear is also expanding into commercial areas like supply chain optimization, opening the door to broader markets.

While still early in its profitability journey, the AI model noted that BigBear’s government contracts and growing applications position it as a high-upside AI bet.

As of press time, BBAI stock was trading at $5.07, down 1.7% on the day, but still up nearly 25% year-to-date.

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM)

ChatGPT also highlighted Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), a company aiming to redefine warehouse automation with robotics and AI software. Its systems enable retailers and distributors to automate sorting, storage, and retrieval, driving faster and more efficient supply chain operations.

One of Symbotic’s largest customers and investors, Walmart, has already deployed its technology across multiple distribution centers, with plans for further rollout. This partnership provides a strong growth path, while Symbotic’s automation solutions target the massive global logistics market hungry for efficiency.

Unlike many AI startups, ChatGPT noted that Symbotic is solving large-scale, real-world problems, giving it a strong competitive edge.

At the time of reporting, SYM stock was trading at $47, down almost 4% at the last close, though still up more than 90% year-to-date.

In summary, ChatGPT noted that while Nvidia and Palantir dominate headlines, the next real millionaire-maker potential could lie with smaller AI disruptors like BigBear.ai and Symbotic.

