Forget Nvidia, here are two AI millionaire-maker stocks to buy now, according to ChatGPT-5

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 02:20
RealLink
REAL$0.0577+6.41%
Boom
BOOM$0.01113-15.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10314+3.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018528-2.99%
Edge
EDGE$0.45096+5.57%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-31.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1263+5.95%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00772-3.13%

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has delivered massive returns for investors in big names like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR).

But with both stocks already trading at lofty valuations, investors may now be searching for the next ‘millionaire-maker’ opportunity. 

To this end, Finbold consulted OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5, which highlighted two lesser-known AI companies worth watching.

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) develops AI platforms for government, defense, and enterprise clients, enabling organizations to simulate outcomes, predict risks, and optimize decisions, capabilities increasingly in demand as the Pentagon modernizes.

According to ChatGPT, the company’s strong ties to the Department of Defense provide both stability and growth potential, especially as military investment in AI accelerates. 

Beyond defense, BigBear is also expanding into commercial areas like supply chain optimization, opening the door to broader markets. 

While still early in its profitability journey, the AI model noted that BigBear’s government contracts and growing applications position it as a high-upside AI bet.

As of press time, BBAI stock was trading at $5.07, down 1.7% on the day, but still up nearly 25% year-to-date.

BBAI YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM)

ChatGPT also highlighted Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), a company aiming to redefine warehouse automation with robotics and AI software. Its systems enable retailers and distributors to automate sorting, storage, and retrieval, driving faster and more efficient supply chain operations.

One of Symbotic’s largest customers and investors, Walmart, has already deployed its technology across multiple distribution centers, with plans for further rollout. This partnership provides a strong growth path, while Symbotic’s automation solutions target the massive global logistics market hungry for efficiency.

Unlike many AI startups, ChatGPT noted that Symbotic is solving large-scale, real-world problems, giving it a strong competitive edge.

At the time of reporting, SYM stock was trading at $47, down almost 4% at the last close, though still up more than 90% year-to-date.

SYM YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

In summary, ChatGPT noted that while Nvidia and Palantir dominate headlines, the next real millionaire-maker potential could lie with smaller AI disruptors like BigBear.ai and Symbotic.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/forget-nvidia-here-are-two-ai-millionaire-maker-stocks-to-buy-now-according-to-chatgpt-5/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.346+0.95%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0177-2.90%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289+3.78%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1658-2.06%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
Partager
IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited (formerly Iris Energy), a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, has finally resolved its multi-year legal dispute with NYDIG over $107.8 million in defaulted loans linked to about 35,000 Antminer S19 Bitcoin mining equipment.  According to IREN Limited’s annual report from Thursday, the company has agreed to pay $20 million to NYDIG to settle the […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.07914+7.92%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0009332-3.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal