Former Cred Execs Sentenced to Federal Prison For $150M Crypto Fraud

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 03:30
Credora
CRED$0,4503-5,71%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0006714+8,37%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09716-0,54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017145-0,98%
MAY
MAY$0,04278-1,15%

A federal judge on Friday handed prison terms totaling nearly eight years to two former executives at failed crypto lender Cred, whose actions fueled one of crypto’s worst investor losses.

Legal experts told Decrypt that the sentences establish new precedents for executive accountability in crypto fraud cases.

Daniel Schatt, former CEO and co-founder of Cred LLC, received 52 months in federal prison, while the firm’s Chief Financial Officer Joseph Podulka was sentenced to 36 months.

Senior U.S. District Judge William Alsup handed down the sentences after both men pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud conspiracy charges.

The executives misled customers about Cred’s financial health while secretly funneling 80% of customer assets into high-risk microloans to Chinese gamers through an affiliated company.

When the scheme collapsed during 2020’s crypto market crash, more than 440,000 customers lost $140 million, now worth over $1 billion at current prices.

Ishita Sharma, a blockchain and crypto lawyer and managing partner at Fathom Legal, told Decrypt that federal sentencing patterns in crypto fraud cases now clearly differentiate based on several key factors.

“Schatt’s 52-month sentence is shorter than Sam Bankman-Fried’s 25 years but longer than several plea-based cases,” Sharma noted.

She said the sentences show courts weigh “loss amount, role in offense, and acceptance of responsibility,” with the 16-month gap between CEO and CFO reflecting “leadership hierarchy and culpability levels.”

“Courts must balance individual circumstances with sending clear signals to the market,” Sharma said, noting that guilty pleas reduce exposure but sentences must still reflect “the severity of betraying customer trust in an emerging industry.”

During a March 18, 2020 public session, Schatt told customers Cred was “operating normally” despite knowing the company faced a liquidity crisis.

The company lost an additional $9 million to a crypto scam and suffered further losses when Chief Capital Officer James Alexander allegedly appropriated approximately 255 BTC before being terminated.

Sharma said the Cred case reflects broader enforcement trends where “courts increasingly consider the reputational damage to the entire crypto sector when sentencing individual executives.”

She told Decrypt that judges now weigh whether sentences “properly deter similar misconduct while maintaining proportionality to the specific harm caused.”

For crypto platforms steering through regulatory uncertainty, Sharma said proactive disclosure is vital, urging a “‘regulation-by-analogy’ approach” that borrows from securities, banking, and commodities law.

“The key lesson from Cred is that opacity in gray zones invites aggressive enforcement—companies should over-disclose rather than exploit regulatory gaps,” she said.

Both men will begin serving their terms on October 28, followed by three years of supervised release. A restitution hearing is scheduled for October 7.

In addition to prison time, Judge Alsup ordered each man to pay $25,000 fines and serve three years of supervised release.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337486/former-cred-execs-sentenced-to-federal-prison-for-150m-crypto-fraud

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down

Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down

Bitcoin registered 1.58% gains while the S&P 500 dropped 1.48% on September 2, breaking their historical correlation pattern. Market signals point to a potential altseason beginning. The post Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down appeared first on Coinspeaker.
GAINS
GAINS$0,02648+0,03%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 03:19
Partager
Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

Tether announced plans to launch a serverless, open-source password manager after a massive breach exposed 16 billion online login credentials. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced today that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully local, open-source password manager…
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00012013-3,59%
OPEN
OPEN$0,00000001759+12,18%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:35
Partager
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1,1048+1,93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,108+44,96%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02601+1,76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down

Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Strategy Acquires Another $449M in BTC

Abracadabra attacker transfers 3,000 ETH to Tornado Cash