Former Mastodon Guitarist Brent Hinds Dead At 51

Founding guitarist for Mastodon Brent Hinds has died from a fatal motorcycle accident at the age of 51. Atlanta News First reported there was an accident between a Harley Davidson and a BMW SUV on Wednesday, August 20th, which The Fulton County Examiner later confirmed the rider of the motorcylce was former Mastodon guitarist, Brent Hinds.

Hinds and Mastodon ‘mutually parted’ ways with each other back in March of this year. “Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways,” Mastodon announced on social media. “We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road.”

Since exiting the band, Hinds had publicly voiced his displeasure for the other band members, making some speculate if the decision behind Hinds’ exit was not amicable or mutual.

Mastodon has since issued a statement regarding former guitarist Brent Hinds’ death.

“We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.

RIP Brent.”

To say Hinds had an integral role to Mastodon’s sound would be an understatement. Hinds’ metal guitar playing, which often showcased his affinity for blues and country, painted him as one of the most stylistically unique guitarists in heavy music. Apart from being a phenomenal guitarist, Hinds was also gifted songwriting and vocalist who contributed to a plethora of Mastodon’s most revered and fan-favorited hits like “Crack the Skye,” “Megalodon,” and “Once More ‘Round the Sun.”