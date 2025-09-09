Former Symbolic Partner Sam Lehman Joins Pantera Capital as Junior Partner

PANews
2025/09/09
PANews reported on September 8th that former Symbolic Capital partner Sam Lehman has joined Pantera Capital as a junior partner, according to Blockworks. Lehman said Pantera recruited him for his expertise in investing at the intersection of crypto and artificial intelligence. Pantera Capital hired Lehman shortly after completing the first round of fundraising for Pantera's fifth fund, which aims to raise $1 billion. Pantera General Partner and Portfolio Manager Cosmo Jiang has hinted that a significant portion of the new fund will be allocated to crypto-AI investments. Lehman will become Pantera's fourth junior partner. The firm also has two managing partners, two general partners, and two partners. Lehman said he was drawn to Pantera in part because of the opportunity to "accompany a company throughout its entire journey, not just in the early stages." He also said the decision was driven by the team he would be working with.

