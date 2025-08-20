Former White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines Joins Tether’s Team

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/20 04:34
U
U$0.02057+1.58%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005261-10.83%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016773-5.68%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0382-2.92%

TLDR

  • Tether hires Bo Hines, former White House crypto council head, to expand U.S. presence.

  • Hines will focus on making Tether compliant with the new GENIUS Act regulations.

  • Tether aims to establish a U.S.-compliant stablecoin under the GENIUS Act.

  • Tether has minted 50 billion USDT tokens in 2025, focusing on U.S. and European markets.

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has appointed Bo Hines, the former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as its new Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy. This move is part of Tether’s broader plan to increase its presence in the U.S. and comply with the recently passed GENIUS Act, a regulatory framework for stablecoins.

Hines, who played a key role in developing U.S. crypto policy under President Donald Trump, will help Tether navigate the evolving regulatory landscape. His expertise in stablecoin legislation, particularly with the GENIUS Act, makes him a crucial addition to Tether’s strategy.

Tether Hires Bo Hines as U.S. Strategy Advisor

As Tether continues to lead the stablecoin market, the company’s decision to bring Hines on board signals its intent to establish a more robust and compliant U.S. presence. The company has long operated in regulatory gray areas in the U.S. and Europe, and Hines’ appointment marks a strategic pivot toward compliance with new, more structured U.S. regulations.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, emphasized that Hines’ deep understanding of the legislative process and his commitment to blockchain adoption make him an invaluable asset. “Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors,” Ardoino said.

Tether’s CEO also noted that Hines will play a critical role in making Tether’s operations compatible with the U.S. market’s regulatory frameworks. This could open up new opportunities for the firm, especially in light of the GENIUS Act, which aims to establish clearer rules for fiat-backed stablecoins like USDT.

Hines’ Role and Influence in U.S. Crypto Policy

Hines, a former college football player, Republican congressional candidate, and Yale-trained attorney, was a pivotal figure in shaping the U.S. government’s stance on digital assets. As head of the Digital Assets Council, Hines helped secure the passage of the GENIUS Act, which provides a federal legal framework for stablecoins.

Hines’ appointment to Tether follows his resignation from the White House crypto task force in August 2025, after seven months in the role. In a tweet, he expressed his excitement about joining Tether and contributing to the development of products that set the standard for compliance and innovation in the U.S. market.

“I’m thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment,” Hines stated.

Tether Strategy to Build U.S. Presence and Expand Operations

Tether is already one of the top players in the stablecoin market, with a circulating supply of over $166 billion. However, its operations have predominantly been based outside the U.S. While USDT is partially backed by fiat and U.S. Treasury bills, it faces potential challenges in highly regulated environments, especially in the U.S. and Europe.

With Hines on board, Tether is now positioned to address these challenges. The company aims to establish a U.S.-compliant stablecoin that meets the requirements of the GENIUS Act, which could allow it to expand further within the U.S. regulatory framework.

Hines’ immediate task will be to help Tether build relationships with policymakers and stakeholders in the U.S. market, ensuring that the firm’s operations remain compliant with the new regulatory guidelines. This strategy will be essential as Tether looks to solidify its dominance in the stablecoin market and expand its influence in the U.S.

USDT Issuer Expansion Plans and U.S. Market Opportunities

Tether has seen substantial growth in recent years, with the company minting over 50 billion USDT tokens in 2025 alone. Much of this expansion has been focused on the Asia-Pacific and European markets. However, with Hines leading the charge in the U.S., Tether aims to become more integrated into the U.S. financial system.

The company’s extensive holdings of U.S. Treasury debt and large investments in the U.S. crypto ecosystem put Tether in a strong position to leverage the regulatory framework provided by the GENIUS Act. The appointment of Hines signifies the firm’s commitment to capitalizing on these opportunities and ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the digital assets space.

The post Former White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines Joins Tether’s Team appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002155-4.51%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.76%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+24.93%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.14-8.55%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01918-2.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033-1.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)