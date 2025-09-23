Former White House Director Backs Avalanche Blockchain Platform

TLDR

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director and founder of SkyBridge Capital, has voiced strong support for Avalanche, a Layer-1 blockchain platform. In a recent interview, Scaramucci expressed confidence in the platform’s adaptability and its potential for institutional adoption. His remarks, combined with investments in the project, suggest that Avalanche is becoming a significant player in the blockchain industry, attracting attention from major financial institutions.

Scaramucci’s Endorsement of Avalanche

Scaramucci described Avalanche as a highly versatile blockchain, referring to it as a “Swiss Army knife” for enterprises. He emphasized its unique features, such as subnet functionality, which allows businesses to create custom blockchains tailored to their specific needs. This ability to build tokenized funds and securities gives companies the flexibility to handle operational and regulatory requirements more effectively.

He noted that large institutions, including financial giants like BlackRock and Visa, are increasingly adopting Avalanche. Scaramucci’s confidence in the platform is based on its growing credibility, which he believes positions Avalanche alongside other well-known platforms like Ethereum and Solana. These endorsements reflect the platform’s increasing acceptance in the institutional space, particularly for projects involving tokenized assets.

Avalanche’s Institutional Adoption

Avalanche’s adoption by major financial players marks a crucial step in its development. Scaramucci highlighted the platform’s ability to address the needs of institutional investors and financial services companies. The versatility offered by Avalanche’s subnet functionality provides companies with the tools to develop tailored blockchain solutions that can meet specific regulatory standards and operational challenges.

The involvement of global companies such as BlackRock and Visa is seen as a testament to Avalanche’s credibility and potential in the financial sector. As more enterprises look for blockchain solutions, Avalanche’s growing adoption offers a clear indication that the platform is becoming increasingly recognized as a reliable choice for businesses in various industries, from finance to tokenized asset management.

Scaramucci’s Broader Crypto Outlook

While discussing Avalanche, Scaramucci also reiterated his positive stance on Bitcoin, maintaining his cautious year-end price target for the digital currency. He previously projected Bitcoin could reach between $180,000 and $200,000 by the end of 2025. His outlook reflects a broader confidence in the crypto market, with a particular focus on platforms that combine strong technical foundations with real-world use cases for enterprises.

Scaramucci’s investment philosophy centers on platforms that offer both technological innovation and practical solutions for businesses. His endorsement of Avalanche and its potential for enterprise adoption underscores his belief in the platform’s ability to cater to both institutional and retail investors, especially in the areas of tokenization and capital markets.

Avalanche’s Expansion Plans and Market Performance

Avalanche is taking further steps to solidify its position in the market through strategic institutional expansion. The platform is in the process of raising $1 billion through two separate U.S.-based treasury vehicles. The first deal, led by Hivemind Capital, involves a private investment of up to $500 million in a Nasdaq-listed company. The second, a SPAC backed by Dragonfly Capital, also aims to raise $500 million.

These investments will allow the Avalanche Foundation to sell AVAX tokens at discounted rates, further strengthening its presence in the capital markets. These moves are expected to enhance Avalanche’s role as a key player in the digital ledger space and contribute to its continued growth.

Avalanche’s market performance has also benefited from these developments. As of September 23, 2025, AVAX was trading at $33.18, showing a 3.7% increase from the previous day and a 27.5% gain over the past month. The platform’s ongoing efforts to attract institutional investors have led to renewed interest from both retail and institutional investors, contributing to positive momentum for AVAX.

