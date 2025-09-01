Formidable Man Just That At Del Mar

Formidable Man and jockey Umberto Rispoli were back in the winner’s circle at Del Mar on August 30 in the Del Mar Mile Danny Brewer

Just being real, there are certain venues where athletes seem to be more successful. They wouldn’t have called it the house that Ruth built if the Babe hadn’t blasted many baseballs far over the outfield fence. Del Mar may not be quite ready to don a nickname for Formidable Man, but this Thoroughbred has looked like the Sultan of Swat where the turf meets the surf.

Running out of the Mike McCarthy barn, Formidable Man has become a turf monster on the West coast. In fifteen lifetime starts, this four-year-old Kentucky bred has eight wins and two second place finishes. But here comes the fastball that gets turned around in a big way… In six life time starts at Del Mar, this Man has six wins.

Since breaking his maiden on the Jimmy Durante turf course at Del Mar on September 10, 2023, Formidable Man has reeled off five consecutive Stakes wins in his starts at the Seaside Oval. Included in those are the grade 1 Hollywood Derby, but perhaps his most impressive score came on August 30 in the Del Mar Mile on Pacific Classic day.

Coming into this grade 2 event off an impressive triumph in the Eddie Read Stakes earlier in the meet, Formidable Man was facing another salty field. When the runners broke the front-running upset specialist Cabo Spirit immediately assumed the lead and was allowed to roll through some softer opening fractions (23.77 opening quarter, 47.07 half mile) for the one-mile distance. Turning for home it looked as if the win streak would be broken. Running along in third, this son of City of Light suddenly illuminated. Lengthening his stride under jockey Umberto Rispoli, this Man looked quite Formidable with the wire drawing ever closer.

Using the internal clock that makes him one of the best turf riders on the West coast, Rispoli called on the horsepower beneath him and rolled to the lead. Crossing the finish line an increasing length and a half to the good, Formidable Man circled the bases and wound up in the Del Mar winner’s circle…again.

Formidable Man and jockey Umberto Rispoli win the Grade II $300,000 Del Mar Mile Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, CA. Benoit Photo BENOIT PHOTO

“He really seems to love Del Mar”, says trainer Mike McCarthy. “The early fractions were a lot softer than we wanted to see, but he found a way. Umberto was very patient and bided his time until a seam opened up. This was a very impressive performance by both horse and rider.”

The Breeders’ Cup Mile will be contested at Del Mar on November 1 and is a likely target for Formidable Man. Whether he races again before then is to be determined. The August 30 win increased his career earnings to $1,166,425.