Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana: SOL’s Latest Moves Signal a Breakout Rally to $300+

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/18 23:51
Solana
Solana has grabbed headlines this week thanks to Forward Industries raising $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments to build a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy, and then acquiring and staking about 6.82 million SOL at an average price near $232 each. These moves are adding fuel to the argument that SOL is heading toward $300+ levels. 

Remittix (RTX) enters the picture as a token that, while smaller, is laying down foundations such as security, community incentives, upcoming wallet beta, and CEX listings that may contrast sharply with SOL’s institutional momentum. Comparing both helps highlight what makes Remittix attractive at this moment.

Solana Powered by Institutional Capital and Technical Breakouts

Solana’s chart action is showing resistance around the $245 to $250 zone, and analysts are watching for a clean breakout past that barrier. Technical signals from Solana’s accumulation, decreasing exchange reserves, and trendline strength support the view that SOL could be targeting $300 in the next few months.

Remittix Stakes Its Claim in the Same Rally Narrative

When comparing Remittix to Solana now, several differences stand out. SOL’s strength comes from massive institutional capital flows and technical setups. Remittix offers an angle of grassroots momentum plus structural features such as security verification, community incentives, and fast-moving tokenomics. 

Remittix has sold over 665 million tokens, is priced at $0.1080, and has raised over $26 million in funding. On top of that, Remittix has just unlocked its 15% USDT referral program for everyone who refers new token buyers, claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard. 

The Remittix team is now verified by CertiK, ranked #1 for pre-launch tokens on their platform, adding trust. Remittix wallet beta is live, with community members actively testing. A $250,000 giveaway is underway. Remittix has secured two CEX listings at the $20 million and $22 million raised thresholds. A third centralized exchange listing is in view.

Here are features that set Remittix apart:

● Audited by CertiK, trust and transparency are foundations being built into every layer ● Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries widen utility beyond speculative trading ● Officially RANKED #1 on CertiK for Pre-Launch Tokens ● Mass market appeal beyond just crypto natives opens a broader audience ● Solving a real-world $19T payments problem

Where SOL and Remittix May Land In This Bull Run

Solana appears set for serious upside if it breaks above resistance around $250 and holds support near $210 to $220, with $300+ becoming a realistic target if momentum continues. Remittixpositions itself as a strong alternative for those seeking low-entry opportunities. 

As SOL rides institution backing and technical breakout signals, Remittix offers a fresh angle for those looking beyond major tokens, blending incentives, infrastructure, and community in its growth path.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
