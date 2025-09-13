Forward Industries Boosts Solana Treasury with Major SOL Acquisition

Key Points: Forward Industries acquires 4 million SOL, enhancing crypto presence.

Transaction valued at $800 million.

Partnerships with Galaxy Digital, Coinbase Prime secure assets.

Forward Industries has expanded its Solana (SOL) holdings by acquiring 4 million SOL worth approximately $800 million, with assets held by Galaxy Digital and Coinbase Prime Custody.

This substantial acquisition highlights major institutional trust in Solana, potentially influencing its market dynamics and showcasing its importance within corporate cryptocurrency strategies.

Forward’s $800 Million SOL Investment Signals Strategic Shift

Forward Industries, a Nasdaq-listed firm, has executed a significant transaction by acquiring 4 million Solana tokens worth $800 million. This move highlights a transformative strategic shift, emphasizing the company’s pivot from its roots in design and manufacturing to focusing on crypto asset treasury management. These assets are secured with 2 million SOL in Galaxy Digital’s custody, and 1.75 million SOL at Coinbase Prime. Key institutional investors like Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto played crucial roles in this transition.

The immediate outcomes include enhancing Forward’s status as a major player in the Solana ecosystem. With another $800 million available for future acquisition, Forward is poised to become an even more influential force. This purchase also highlights shifting corporate strategies towards aggressive cryptocurrency integration, aligning them with the progressive tendencies of contemporary markets.

The crypto community responded as Forward Industries’ shares increased by 6.5%, reflecting market validation. Noteworthy comments include Kyle Samani’s outlook on Solana’s market engagement, stating the purchase is an opportunity for expanding global market connections.

Solana Market Dynamics and Institutional Interest

Did you know? Forward’s acquisition nearly triples the publicly held Solana reserves, signifying a pivotal moment in Solana’s journey towards becoming a core crypto treasury asset.

Solana, with a current price of $239.85, commands a market cap of $130.10 billion, occupying a 3.25% market dominance. Over the last 24 hours, trading volume surged by 31.24% to $11.89 billion, with a price increase of 5.61%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:44 UTC on September 12, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research notes the integration of Solana into major corporate treasuries signals potential regulatory attention. Experts highlight that institutional movements could improve Solana’s tech infrastructure and market adoption, presenting growth opportunities for related DeFi projects.