Forward Industries Buys $1.58B in SOL to Launch Solana Treasury

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:39
Solana
SOL$233.35-5.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01345-6.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017664+0.70%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001016-30.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002445-0.56%

Forward Industries has kicked off its Solana treasury strategy following a successful raise last week to purchase SOL. This comes as Helius, another Nasdaq-listed company, has announced plans to launch its SOL treasury.

Forward Industries Kicks Off Solana Treasury With 6.8 Million SOL Buy

In a press release, the company announced that it has purchased 6.82 million SOL at an average of $232 per SOL and for a total cost of almost $1.58 billion. This makes the company the largest Solana treasury company, well ahead of second-placed Sharps Technology.

This development follows Forward Industries’ private placement last week, in which it raised $1.65 billion to kick off this strategy. As CoinGape reported, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital led the financing round.

The company stated that it acquired the SOL tokens through a combination of open market purchases and on-chain transactions, which marks the initial deployment of the $1.65 billion it raised last week for the Solana treasury.

The purchase includes a $1 million trade, which it executed through DFlow1, a decentralized exchange aggregator, routing this liquidity through SolFi, one of DFlow’s integrated providers.

Commenting on the SOL purchases, Kyle Samani, the Chairman of the Board, said that this development marks a significant milestone as Forward Industries begins executing its Solana treasury strategy. He added that they are looking to build a strategy that will both advance the Solana ecosystem and deliver long-term value for their shareholders.

Notably, the Solana price had begun rising since last week following the completion of Forward Industries’ private placement. TradingView data shows that the token is up over 13% in the last week.

Source: TradingView; Solana Daily Chart

Another SOL Treasury Firm Emerges

In a press release, Helius Medical Technologies announced over $500 million in funding to launch its Solana treasury strategy. This public equity offering involves the purchase and sale of common stock at a purchase price of $6.881 and stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock with an exercise price equal to $10.134 per stapled warrant.

Crypto-native investors Pantera Capital and Summer Capital are leading this funding round. Meanwhile, the closing of this offering is expected to occur on or about September 18. Helius plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to implement a digital asset treasury and acquire SOL.

As part of its Solana treasury strategy, the company plans to build an initial SOL position and significantly scale its holdings over the next 12 to 24 months through a “best-in-class capital markets program incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies.”

Helius will also evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL treasury while maintaining a “conservative risk profile.”

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor who has covered topics that cut across several niches. His speed and alacrity in covering breaking updates are second to none. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand.

Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing.

Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/forward-industries-buys-1-58b-in-sol-to-launch-solana-treasury/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Partager
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194122-2.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,017.15-0.38%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.208-0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Partager
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15313+0.14%
Polkadot
DOT$4.134-4.70%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0737-9.68%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily