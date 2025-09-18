Forward Industries has filed a $4 billion at-the-market equity program with the SEC, with proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes, including expanding its solana treasury strategy and acquiring income-generating assets. Solana Treasury Leader Forward Industries Launches At-The-Market Share Offering Forward Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORD), has filed a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program with the […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/forward-industries-files-4-billion-equity-program-targets-solana-treasury-expansion/