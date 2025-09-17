Forward Industries launches $4B at-the-market program to support Solana treasury expansion

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 21:19
Key Takeaways

  • Forward Industries has launched a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) program.
  • The capital raised will support an expansion of its Solana-focused digital asset treasury.

Forward Industries today launched a $4 billion at-the-market program to support Solana treasury expansion and long-term strategic growth objectives.

The program allows the company to issue and sell shares directly into the market to fund its digital asset treasury strategy focused on Solana. Forward Industries can execute the share sales over time based on market conditions and capital needs.

The at-the-market offering provides Forward Industries with flexibility to raise capital without the timing constraints of traditional equity offerings. The company can suspend or terminate the program at any time.

Forward Industries trades under the ticker symbol $FORD. The program represents one of the largest at-the-market facilities announced by a public company for digital asset treasury purposes.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/forward-industries-4b-solana-atm-program/

