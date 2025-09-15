Forward Industries locks down 6.82m SOL in first week of treasury strategy

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/15 22:16
Solana
SOL$231.93-5.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08557-11.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-3.98%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002446-0.52%

Forward Industries has gone all in on Solana, securing more than 6.8 million tokens and immediately committing them to staking. The move signals the company’s long-term, vested interest in the health of the Solana ecosystem itself.

Summary
  • Forward Industries acquired 6.82 million SOL tokens worth $1.58B in its first treasury move.
  • The purchase was funded by a $1.65 billion PIPE financing led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. All tokens were staked, underscoring a long-term Solana treasury strategy and shift beyond the company’s legacy business

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on Sept. 15, the Nasdaq-listed entity acquired 6,822,000 Solana (SOL) tokens at an average price of $232, deploying approximately $1.58 billion from its recent private investment round.

The capital, led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, was put to work in under a week, with the company executing a combination of open-market and on-chain purchases, including a notable $1 million trade routed through Solana-native DEX aggregator DFlow.

Why Forward industries is betting big on Solana

Forward Industries’ aggressive accumulation of SOL is the direct execution of what the company termed a new corporate mandate, moving beyond its legacy business in medical and tech design.

This pivot is funded by a $1.65 billion private investment in public equity financing that closed on Sept. 11, marking the largest Solana-focused treasury raise to date and signaling robust institutional confidence not just in the asset, but in Forward’s specific strategy to manage it.

Notably, the company said its goal is to build an institutional-scale treasury that can be deployed within the Solana ecosystem to create differentiated value and increase SOL per share faster than passive holding would allow.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC (approximately US$59,988,000).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:46
Partager
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$101 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009601-0.34%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 12:01
Partager
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08557-11.52%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010195-2.80%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.