Forward Industries makes a bold $1.58B Solana buy but stock falls

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:13
Solana
SOL$232,82-%3,99
Moonveil
MORE$0,08579-%9,93
Movement
MOVE$0,1243-%3,71
DeFi
DEFI$0,001673-%5,26
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01342-%7,19
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002446-%0,56

Forward Industries (FORD) announced on Sept. 15  that it has acquired and staked more than 6.8 million SOL tokens for its Solana Treasury Strategy.

Despite the scale of the acquisition, the impact has yet to show up in FORD’s share price. According to Google Finance data, the stock is down more than 2% to $33.51 as of press time.

Still, data from CoinGecko shows that the move has elevated FORD above all other corporate treasuries holding Solana.

Its 6.8 million SOL stack exceeds the combined holdings of DeFi Development Corp., Upexi, and Sharp Technology, which each control roughly 2 million SOL.

FORD Solana purchases

According to the announcement, the SOL tokens were acquired at an average purchase price of $232 per token, bringing the total investment to about $1.58 billion.

Backed by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, FORD emphasized that this move signals the start of a long-term plan to capture value from what it views as one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems.

Kyle Samani, chairman of FORD’s board, explained that the purchase was not just a balance sheet expansion but a deliberate strategy to “advance the Solana ecosystem and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

He added:

Meanwhile, the company emphasized that its SOL purchases were “non-locked SOL [that were acquired] through a combination of open market purchases and on-chain transactions.” This marks the first use of proceeds from its recently closed $1.65 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing round.

Notably, several on-chain analysis platforms, including Lookonchain, had reported that the asset management firm Galaxy Digital had gone on a five-day buying spree of 6.5 million SOL tokens for $1.5 billion.

The company also highlighted one particular transaction: a $1 million trade executed via DFlow, a Solana-based decentralized exchange aggregator.

That deal, it said, represents the first of many expected on-chain deployments, demonstrating its flexibility to operate across multiple venues rather than rely solely on traditional markets.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/forward-industries-acquires-and-stakes-6-8-million-solana-tokens/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0895+%6,80
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Partager
Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Less is more than 1/3 of the way to his goal of owning 5% of ETH's circulating supply.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08565-%10,45
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000281-%1,05
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1,549-%0,06
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:39
Partager
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0895+%6,80
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth

Pro-Crypto Super PAC Unleashes Massive $100M War Chest for US Elections