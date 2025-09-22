The post Forward Industries plans tokenized shares launch on Solana with Superstate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Forward Industries will launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain via Superstate, enabling digital versions of its NASDAQ-traded stock. The move marks a substantial blockchain shift for Forward Industries, which recently raised $1.65 billion for a Solana-based treasury. Forward Industries plans to launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain through Superstate, a blockchain-focused firm specializing in tokenizing traditional assets. The company, which trades under the ticker $FORD on NASDAQ, will use Superstate’s platform to create digital versions of its stock as blockchain tokens. This move follows Forward Industries’ blockchain pivot, including raising $1.65 billion to build a Solana-based treasury. The tokenized shares will enable features like fractional ownership and potentially 24/7 trading, representing a shift from traditional stock markets to blockchain infrastructure. Solana’s ecosystem processed tens of thousands of transactions per second on average in 2025 and hosted more than $10 billion in total value locked in DeFi protocols. The blockchain’s high-speed transactions and low costs have made it popular for tokenizing real-world assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/forward-industries-tokenized-shares-solana-superstate/The post Forward Industries plans tokenized shares launch on Solana with Superstate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Forward Industries will launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain via Superstate, enabling digital versions of its NASDAQ-traded stock. The move marks a substantial blockchain shift for Forward Industries, which recently raised $1.65 billion for a Solana-based treasury. Forward Industries plans to launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain through Superstate, a blockchain-focused firm specializing in tokenizing traditional assets. The company, which trades under the ticker $FORD on NASDAQ, will use Superstate’s platform to create digital versions of its stock as blockchain tokens. This move follows Forward Industries’ blockchain pivot, including raising $1.65 billion to build a Solana-based treasury. The tokenized shares will enable features like fractional ownership and potentially 24/7 trading, representing a shift from traditional stock markets to blockchain infrastructure. Solana’s ecosystem processed tens of thousands of transactions per second on average in 2025 and hosted more than $10 billion in total value locked in DeFi protocols. The blockchain’s high-speed transactions and low costs have made it popular for tokenizing real-world assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/forward-industries-tokenized-shares-solana-superstate/

Forward Industries plans tokenized shares launch on Solana with Superstate

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:38
1
1$0.010458-6.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.05987-4.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08392-4.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1145-10.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001703-9.98%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002301-13.52%

Key Takeaways

  • Forward Industries will launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain via Superstate, enabling digital versions of its NASDAQ-traded stock.
  • The move marks a substantial blockchain shift for Forward Industries, which recently raised $1.65 billion for a Solana-based treasury.

Forward Industries plans to launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain through Superstate, a blockchain-focused firm specializing in tokenizing traditional assets.

The company, which trades under the ticker $FORD on NASDAQ, will use Superstate’s platform to create digital versions of its stock as blockchain tokens. This move follows Forward Industries’ blockchain pivot, including raising $1.65 billion to build a Solana-based treasury.

The tokenized shares will enable features like fractional ownership and potentially 24/7 trading, representing a shift from traditional stock markets to blockchain infrastructure.

Solana’s ecosystem processed tens of thousands of transactions per second on average in 2025 and hosted more than $10 billion in total value locked in DeFi protocols. The blockchain’s high-speed transactions and low costs have made it popular for tokenizing real-world assets.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/forward-industries-tokenized-shares-solana-superstate/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-10.19%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.899-5.38%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15797-4.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03271-5.97%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Partager
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
1
1$0.010452-3.30%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2625-14.75%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4121-5.65%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/23 00:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October