Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 02:10
Key Notes

  • Forward Industries closed a $1.65 billion private placement to create a Solana-focused corporate treasury.
  • The funding round was led by major digital asset firms, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.
  • The company aims to mirror MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy by holding SOL directly on its balance sheet.

.

The move signals a major strategic shift for the Nasdaq-listed firm, positioning it as a key institutional player within the Solana ecosystem.


According to the official announcement on Sept. 11, the financing round attracted backing from a broad mix of investment firms. This deal follows earlier reports about investors preparing a Solana treasury.

The announcement confirmed that lead investors included Galaxy Digital, which has strong ties to the Solana ecosystem, along with Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital.

Forward’s Solana Treasury Strategy

.

The company aims to leverage its treasury through active management and innovative strategies.

Concurrent with the deal, the company’s board has been restructured to reflect its new focus. Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, was appointed Chairman of the Board.

Representatives from Galaxy, which previously announced a stock tokenization initiative on Solana, and Jump Crypto will join as board observers.

The decision to focus on Solana is backed by the network’s strong performance metrics. In the second quarter of 2025, Solana processed nearly 9 billion transactions and attracted over 7,500 new developers in 2024 alone.

The ecosystem’s growth presents opportunities for on-chain returns through activities like staking and lending.

This strategic pivot was well-received by the market. The move adds to a trend of large institutional investments in the ecosystem, such as Pantera’s recent major SOL bet, reflecting broader investor confidence as Forward Industries’ stock (FORD) saw a significant increase in pre-market trading, highlighting growing interest from global institutional investors.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

As a Web3 marketing strategist and former CMO of DuckDAO, Zoran Spirkovski translates complex crypto concepts into compelling narratives that drive growth. With a background in crypto journalism, he excels in developing go-to-market strategies for DeFi, L2, and GameFi projects.

Zoran Spirkovski on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/forward-industries-raises-1-65b-solana-treasury/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
