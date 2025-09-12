Forward Industries Secures $1.65 Billion PIPE Financing

Key Points:
  • Forward Industries completes $1.65 billion PIPE financing round for Solana.
  • Kyle Samani invests $25 million, now Chairman.
  • Raises Solana’s institutional status with strategic backing.

Forward Industries has raised $1.65 billion through a PIPE financing round led by Multicoin Capital, Jump, and Galaxy, as announced by co-founder Kyle Samani on September 12th.

This significant move into Solana establishes Forward Industries as a pivotal institutional participant, catalyzing SOL price growth and market liquidity, with substantial backing from major crypto investors.

Forward Industries’ $1.65B Boost to Solana Ecosystem

Forward Industries secured a $1.65 billion PIPE financing round to cultivate a Solana (SOL) treasury, drawing significant support from Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto, and Galaxy Digital. Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, personally invested $25 million in the initiative and has been appointed as Chairman of Forward Industries, indicating a strategic shift for the company toward digital asset engagement.

The substantial investment aims to bolster the Solana ecosystem by enhancing liquidity and institutional growth. This positions Forward Industries as a pivotal player within the Solana network, altering its focus to include digital asset acquisition, primarily stacking Solana.

Market reactions were swift, with Forward Industries’ shares climbing initially by 13% in pre-market trading. Kyle Samani highlighted Solana’s anticipated impact on global markets, stating:

Solana’s Market Performance and Strategic Implications

Did you know? Solana is known for its high throughput and low transaction costs, making it a popular choice for decentralized applications.

CoinMarketCap reports Solana (SOL) currently trades at $238.15, commanding a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.89 billion, reflecting a 5.84% price increase in the past 24 hours as of September 12, 2025. The 90-day price change stands at 63.71%.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:14 UTC on September 12, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu note that Forward Industries’ strategic investment in Solana may solidify its role as a leading institutional asset in the blockchain space, an approach akin to larger corporate treasury models. This move is expected to recalibrate market dynamics, enhancing Solana’s standing among institutional investors.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/forward-industries-165b-pipe-financing/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
