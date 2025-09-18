Forward Industries Unleashes $4B Share Sale to Power Solana Treasury

Forward Industries presents a 4B equity offering to support its Solana treasury strategy and corporate development, boosting its market presence. Forward Industries, Inc., a top Nasdaq-listed firm, has issued a ground-breaking at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program worth $4billion. This project is to support its growing Solana treasury plan and finance general corporate activities, which were […]

