Fosun Launches $328M Tokenized Shares on Solana & Ethereum in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has marked a milestone as Fosun Wealth Holdings launched tokenized shares of Sisram Medical, valued at $328 million. This strategic move uses Vaulta’s Banking OS and leverages blockchain networks including Solana, Ethereum and Sonic. The initiative positions Hong Kong at the forefront of tokenized financial instruments in Asia.

Solana Powers Settlement for Tokenized Equity Rollout

Fosun has structured the tokenized shares using Solana for issuance and settlement, optimizing the blockchain’s low-cost and high-speed architecture. Solana’s infrastructure enables faster settlement, which reduces reliance on intermediaries and traditional clearing mechanisms. This technological integration improves transactional efficiency while enhancing market accessibility.

The deployment of tokenized equity through Solana is a deliberate step toward digitizing real-world assets with smart contracts. With this architecture, Fosun ensures scalability for future listings beyond Sisram Medical. The protocol’s compatibility with Vaulta’s platform adds further operational stability.

Sisram Medical is the first company under this framework, and its shares are now represented as on-chain assets on Solana. This transition not only increases trading speed but also supports real-time auditing. Solana’s composability also ensures smooth integration with broader DeFi services.

Ethereum Enhances Security in Tokenized Share Infrastructure

While Solana facilitates issuance, Ethereum adds robust infrastructure for interoperability and secure on-chain management. Fosun’s use of Ethereum supports multi-chain distribution, increasing exposure across blockchain-native environments. This enables broader engagement from digital asset participants across ecosystems.

Ethereum smart contracts also provide transparency and compliance controls for tokenized shares. These programmable features align with Hong Kong’s regulatory frameworks, which support innovation in blockchain-based securities. Ethereum’s established network further ensures credibility and adoption among institutional participants.

By tokenizing equity on Ethereum, Fosun leverages cross-chain flexibility and supports future integrations with wallets and exchanges. The company anticipates expanding its tokenized offerings beyond equities. Though specific names remain undisclosed, Fosun confirmed future plans include tokenizing corporate bonds and other assets.

Vaulta’s Banking OS Enables Seamless Tokenization Strategy

The entire tokenized share structure operates via Vaulta’s Banking OS, a modular system tailored for digital asset issuance. This software stack streamlines tokenized share deployment, integrates compliance checks, and supports cross-chain transactions. With this setup, Fosun simplifies onboarding for additional asset classes in the future.

Vaulta provides critical settlement, registry, and corporate action support for tokenized assets. Its framework ensures regulatory alignment, secure key management, and automated investor access. The system’s flexibility aids in rapid asset conversion from traditional to blockchain-based formats.

The tokenized shares of Sisram Medical serve as the first equity product on Vaulta’s infrastructure. This move sets the foundation for more public companies to undergo tokenization. Fosun’s use of Vaulta allows greater transparency, liquidity, and modernization in financial product delivery.

