Founders Fund-backed Avail has acquired Arcana, offering XAR token holders the opportunity to redeem their XAR tokens for AVAIL at a 4:1 ratio.

PANews reported on August 27th that Avail, a modular blockchain infrastructure project backed by Founders Fund, has acquired Arcana, a chain abstraction protocol, aiming to improve multi-chain scalability. This acquisition marks Avail's first, and Arcana's chain abstraction and developer tools will be integrated into the Avail technology stack. As part of the transaction, the Avail Foundation has acquired 100% of Arcana's XAR token supply, with existing holders able to convert them into AVAIL at a 4:1 ratio. Unlocking will occur in phases over six to twelve months, while Arcana team tokens will vest over three years.

Avail co-founder Prabal Banerjee stated that acquisition negotiations began in April 2025 and the transaction is now fully completed. Other financial terms, aside from the token swap structure, have not been disclosed. The majority of Arcana's leadership and employees will transfer to Avail, bringing the team size to over 55 people, with plans for further hiring. Through this acquisition, Avail aims to unify cross-chain balances, intent-based execution, and in-app user experience. Arcana has reportedly raised approximately $5.5 million in funding to date from investors including Digital Currency Group, Republic, Sandeep Nailwal, and Balaji Srinivasan.