Foundry USA and AntPool currently control over 51% of Bitcoin's global hashrate

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 00:34
American Coin
USA$0.0000007783-5.36%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02515+0.27%

There is a growing fear that Bitcoin is at risk of a 51% attack, as two mining pools, Foundary and AntPool, have gained over 51% control of the total network hashrate.

Recent on-chain data shows that Foundry USA currently controls 33.63% of Bitcoin mining hashrate, followed by AntPool, which sits at 17.94%. Together, the two firms hold nearly 52% control of the Bitcoin mining network, which many have deemed a centralization risk.

It becomes even more concerning seeing Foundry USA mine six blocks, and sometimes eight blocks, in a row. 

There has never been a successful 51% attack on Bitcoin. But should you be worried now? Or is this another FUD? Well, the concerns are valid, but overstated.

Is BTC at risk of a 51% attack?

A 51% attack on Bitcoin can only occur when a single entity controls more than half of the network’s hashrate, at least 51%. 

With that dominance, the attacker can reorganize blocks, double-spend their own coins, censor transactions, and even monopolize Bitcoin mining. It’s a direct threat to the Bitcoin network’s integrity, which is why news around a majority control of BTC hashrate usually carries an unsettling concern.

In the case of Foundry and AntPool, the risk is somewhat present, but it is most likely not to happen. It would require a consortium of both pools to successfully pull a 51% attack on the Bitcoin network, but that would the detrimental to their business.

Recall that Foundry and AntPool are not miners themselves. Rather, they are just pools that consolidate the hashpower from thousands of individual miners around the world. They don’t own all that hardware.

So, achieving that perfect collusion of both pools, where thousands of individual miners therein agree to come together to double-spend, is simply far-fetched. 

An attempt would only hurt the businesses, as most of the miners, who are true to the Bitcoin network, would switch to different pools. 

Bitcoin’s first 51% attack scare

This is not the first time Bitcoin has faced a 51% attack concern. The most common scare happened in 2014, when another mining pool dubbed GHash.io briefly gained control of over 51% of the network hashrate.

According to reports, GHash.io’s dominance was the case that proved, in fact, possible for a single entity to gain a majority of the network’s mining power.

The Bitcoin community responded with immense social pressure. Forums like Reddit and BitcoinTalk exploded with calls for miners to leave GHash.io and diversify their hashrate. 

Although GHash.io never attempted to carry out a malicious attack, most of the miners subscribed to the pool voluntarily left the pool amid the social outcry, causing its hashrate to drop back below 50%.

Centralization by industry, not by protocol

The original idea for Bitcoin mining was to decentralize the network, where anyone with a computer could participate in mining. But over time, the difficulty and entry barrier have increased, which has led to the consolidation of these miners for consistent and predictable profits.

Foundry and AntPool gaining over 51% control of the total hashrate isn’t really a case of a de facto centralization of the Bitcoin network. Industrial centralization is a more accurate description of what’s actually happening.

Bitcoin mining, rather than the protocol itself, is becoming centralized, with only five pools controlling nearly 80% of the global hashrate. It’s now more difficult for small and solo miners to compete, which erodes Bitcoin’s decentralization ethos. 

It could get worse from here. As the difficulty and competition toughen, the largest and most profitable pools will continue to attract the most hashrate, causing the hashpower to become even more centralized.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01941-0.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0707-11.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504-2.23%
RWAX
APP$0.002629-1.71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Partager
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,671.6-0.85%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504-2.23%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.03846-7.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation