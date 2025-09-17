Four Cheap Altcoins Under $1 That Could Rise in 2025

2025/09/17 22:04
  • Stellar (XLM) helps fast, cheap cross-border payments for big companies.
  • Cronos (CRO) and Sei (SEI) grow with deals, upgrades, and exchanges.
  • Ethena (ENA) makes USDe stablecoin with staking and more use.

Altcoins priced below $1 often create the impression that they have more room to grow. In reality, their potential depends on supply, market cap, and adoption. 

Still, several projects in this range are showing steady progress and building strong use cases. AltcoinBuzz has listed four altcoins that could breakout soon.

Related: Which Altcoins Could Outperform in 2025: XRP ETFs, PUMP Supply Cuts, or WLFI Backing?

Stellar (XLM): Utility Backed by Real Payment Rails

Stellar focuses on fast, low-cost cross-border payments. Its token, XLM, has been active since 2014. The network has gone through 22 upgrades, with a new update called Whisk expected to improve transaction speed and developer efficiency.

Companies including IBM, MoneyGram, and Franklin Templeton already use Stellar for payments and digital asset infrastructure.

XLM trades near $0.38 with a market cap of $12.2 billion. The token is up more than 300% over the past year. Its all-time high was $0.87. A move to $1 would represent nearly a 3x increase from current levels.

Cronos (CRO)

CRO is the token of Crypto.com, one of the largest centralized exchanges. Launched in 2019, it is the third-largest exchange token by market cap.

This year, CRO made headlines after a $6.4 billion deal with Trump Media Group. Following the announcement, CRO surged from $0.16 to $0.38 in just two days. Trump Media now holds more than 6.3 billion CRO tokens, worth about $1 billion.

ETF filings that include CRO are also moving forward in the U.S. After cooling from its August rally, CRO trades near $0.22, still up 46% this month. Breaking past $0.26 could open the way toward $1.54, nearly a 6x jump.

Sei Network (SEI)

Sei Network focuses on finance. Its growth over the past 18 months has been huge. In early 2024, Sei’s total value locked was only $5 million. Today, it is about $567 million.

Two developments are driving this growth. First, MetaMask integration gives Sei access to more than 100 million potential users. Second, the Giga upgrade is expected to push throughput to 200,000 transactions per second (TPS). 

Sei’s adoption is also growing. It has more than 65 million wallets and over 200 projects live on its mainnet. SEI trades at about 32 cents, with a market cap near $2 billion.

Ethena (ENA)

Ethena issues the USDe stablecoin on Ethereum. Despite launching recently, USDe is now the third-largest stablecoin by market cap, behind USDT and USDC.

The team has also launched sUSDe (staked USDe) on Avalanche, giving users new cross-chain earning opportunities. ENA trades at about $0.67 with a market cap of $4.6 billion. Its all-time high was $1.52. A return to those levels would more than double its current value.

Related: Bitcoin Trails Stocks as Altcoin Index Surges Toward Altseason

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/trader-watch-altcoins-under-1-stellar-cro-sei-ena-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
