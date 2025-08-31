Four.Meme Presale Sets $252M Record on BNB Chain

Key Points: Four.Meme presale on BNB Chain amasses $252 million rapidly.

The Creditlink (CDL) presale by Four.Meme on the BNB Chain concluded with 252 million USD in subscriptions, setting a new record with 79,627 participating addresses.

This marks a major milestone for community-driven fundraising, significantly impacting USD1 adoption and BNB Chain’s DeFi ecosystem.

Four.Meme Presale Breaks Records with $252 Million Raised

Four.Meme, a prominent token issuance platform, announced the successful conclusion of the Creditlink presale, raising a total of $252 million, comprising $194 million USD1 and 16.21 million FORM. This event broke previous fundraising records on the BNB Chain, highlighting an impressive scale of engagement with 79,627 participating addresses.

The Creditlink presale has surpassed $100 million in USD1 contributions within just 30 hours, representing an unprecedented fundraising achievement.

Community and Market Reaction Remain Cautious

Did you know? The Creditlink presale amassed 4.76% of the total USD1 supply, underscoring a newfound preference for USD1 in mega fundraising events on BNB Chain. Such adoption patterns are indicative of shifting trends in crypto financing.

CoinDeal Token, identified by the symbol CDL, has a fully diluted market cap of $12,232.02, but a circulating market cap of $0, as per CoinMarketCap data. Despite having no 24-hour trading volume, CDL’s price altered by 4.04% over seven days, showing potential volatility.

CoinDeal Token(CDL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:30 UTC on February 26, 2023. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights suggest that this event might accelerate financial innovation on the BNB Chain. The emphasis on meme-driven fundraising could influence regulatory scrutiny, particularly concerning stablecoin utilization. It also heralds increased collaboration between blockchain projects and traditional finance systems, enabling new technological advancements.