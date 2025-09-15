“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 01:42
DAR Open Network
D$0.03585-5.25%
MemeCore
M$2.54867+4.56%
Threshold
T$0.01665-0.77%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02908-3.29%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005617+9.30%

Topline

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade apologized Sunday for suggesting the government should “just kill” homeless people who refuse government resources, after he was blasted over the comments he made this week in a “Fox & Friends” discussion surrounding the ongoing controversy over the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.

Brian Kilmeade was discussing the aftermath of the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina.

Getty Images

Key Facts

Kilmeade said Sunday his remarks were “extremely callous” and he “wrongly said they should get lethal injections” during his “Fox & Friends” segment aired on Wednesday.

“I’m obviously aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion,” Kilmeade said Sunday.

Zarutska’s murder has become a major culture war issue for conservatives highlighting crime in major cities, as the Trump administration prepares to target Memphis, Tennessee, with federal resources for another crackdown on crime.

Kilmeade’s comments blew up on social media over the weekend drawing criticism from lawmakers and commentators—former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called the comments “sick,” while Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom both referenced Bible passages.

What Did Kilmeade Say Last Week?

Kilmeade, one of the hosts of Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends,” discussed Zarutka’s murder last Wednesday alongside hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt. “Put them in a mental institution. Put them in a jail. You got to figure it out,” Jones said, referring to mentally ill homeless people like Zarutska’s suspected killer Decarlos Brown Jr. Later, Jones claimed “a lot of them don’t want to take the programs. A lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary. You can’t give them a choice, either you take the resources that we’re going to give you, or you decide that you’re going to be locked up in jail. That’s the way it’s going to be now.” Kilmeade quickly agreed with Jones, but escalated the consequences. “Or involuntary lethal injection or something. Just kill them,” the Fox host said. Kilmeade went on to insist that Americans were “not voting for the right people,” giving examples including progressive prosecutors like the now-recalled district attorney Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, former Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon and current Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Key Background

Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was killed in an unprovoked attack on a commuter rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August. Brown, 34, was charged with first-degree murder at the state level. Brown had 14 prior arrests and was diagnosed with schizophrenia, his mother told the Charlotte Observer. Graphic surveillance footage of Zarutska’s stabbing circulated widely on social media, causing an uproar from conservatives, including President Donald Trump, who has focused on law and order issues in the past few months with significant moves like deploying the National Guard and federal law enforcement to Washington, D.C. Brown was later hit with federal charges for committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system, weeks later after his arrest. Last Wednesday, Trump called for Brown to face the death penalty.

Further Reading

ForbesTrump Calls For Death Penalty For Charlotte Murder SuspectBy Sara DornForbesSuspect In Stabbing Of Ukrainian Refugee Faces Federal Charge—As Trump Puts Attack In Culture War SpotlightBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/14/fox-news-host-apologizes-for-suggesting-involuntary-lethal-injection-for-mentally-ill-homeless-refusing-help/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,418.79-0.17%
MANTRA
OM$0.2164-2.25%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager
Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top crypto presales 2025: BlockchainFX heads to $0.05 launch, Mutuum Finance expands DeFi, and Pepescape fuels meme coin hype with passive income.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.5-0.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001768+0.56%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 01:19
Partager
BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

BlockchainFX presale at $0.023 offers 117% launch upside, 30% bonus tokens, staking rewards, and a presale-only Visa card, making it a standout 2025 pick.
THINK Token
THINK$0.01232-3.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00576-3.83%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 01:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose