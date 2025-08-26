Fox News Media Adds Wine Venture To Its Growing Lifestyle Business

Fox News headquarters. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Fox News Media, the entity over all of Fox News’ media brands, is expanding into the wine business.

The Fox Corp. division on Tuesday launched the Fox News Wine Shop, a new e-commerce venture that will sell American-made wines sourced from independent producers, including military veterans. The platform, created in partnership with Direct Wines, is live now at FOXNewsWineShop.com and includes three distinct offerings:

There’s an online wine marketplace, featuring curated bottles from across the U.S. (shoppers, according to Fox News Media, can browse by country, region, grape variety, season, occasion and more); the Fox News American Wine Club, a subscription that delivers nine hand-picked bottles every eight weeks; and the USA 250 collection, an exclusive lineup of wines crafted to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in 2026. That series will kick off with Liberty Sparkling, a California-made wine, with more labels rolling out over the coming year.

Fox News Media has launched a wine business, part of a deeper push into lifestyle commerce.

Fox News Media

Fox News Media’s lifestyle push

Jason Klarman, chief digital and marketing officer at Fox News Media, told Forbes the idea was born out of the company’s desire to give its audience more lifestyle products and services tied to the Fox brand. “We’re always looking at ways to super-serve our loyal audience and noted that they index very high for purchasing and consuming wine. It made sense to give them a curated wine experience that fits with the Fox News brand.”

Beyond the consumer angle, Fox says the shop will steer a portion of its sales to U.S.VETS, a nonprofit that works to fight veteran homelessness, as well as a portion of each wine shop membership donated to independent and family-run wineries across the country.

While Fox has dabbled before in commerce, with ventures like the Fox News Shop, this new wine business represents a doubling down into lifestyle – but also something more. “We were drawn to this idea, because it gives us the chance to champion veterans and small business owners, people whose stories reflect the very values we highlight every day,” Klarman said. “Creating something our viewers can enjoy while making a difference is what made this opportunity such a fit.”

That’s another way of saying: The wine launch is part of a broader push at Fox News Media, which is looking for ways to expand beyond its core cable news identity. Along those lines, the company over the past few years has rolled out a handful of lifestyle-oriented projects — among them Fox Nation, its direct-to-consumer streaming service. “We’re a brand that transcends news,” Klarman said, “and that’s exemplified through the entertainment and lifestyle content that’s driven the success of Fox Nation, Fox News Books and now the Fox News American Wine Club.”

For Fox, the initiative also represents an attempt to build a new revenue stream through direct-to-consumer sales while connecting its audience with American producers. Direct Wines, Fox’s partner in the venture, will handle marketing, distribution, and customer service logistics. Klarman said wines are available to purchase immediately, with delivery available nationwide. “Commerce,” he added, “is one of the new revenue streams that we’re working to build out at Fox News Media.”

Media companies across the board have been branching out beyond their core businesses, experimenting with lifestyle products and consumer ventures as new revenue streams. Whether viewers ultimately embrace Fox-branded wine the way they’ve taken to its streaming service or publishing arm remains to be seen — but the Fox Corp. division, probably correctly, is betting that its audience’s affinity for the brand will continue to extend beyond its daily cable broadcasts.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/andymeek/2025/08/26/fox-news-media-adds-wine-venture-to-its-growing-lifestyle-business/

