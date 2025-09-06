France Emerges as Europe’s Hotspot for Crypto-Related Kidnappings

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 18:03
Crime

What began as scattered incidents has turned into a disturbing trend: violent kidnappings tied to cryptocurrency holdings are now gripping parts of Europe.

France, in particular, has become a focal point, with police carrying out high-risk rescues and dismantling gangs who view digital assets as fast, untraceable ransom money.

Swiss Victim Rescued in Valence

The latest case unfolded in the southeastern city of Valence, where a 20-year-old Swiss national was discovered bound inside a house near the train station. The dramatic rescue involved more than 150 gendarmes, underscoring how seriously French authorities now treat crypto-related abductions. Seven people were taken into custody during the raid.

Crypto kidnappings are no longer oddities. Analysts say at least 231 incidents involving abductions, home invasions, or violent coercion have been confirmed worldwide in the past 18 months. Unlike traditional robberies, these operations allow criminals to demand ransoms in cryptocurrency, which can be moved instantly and without the oversight of banks. At least $128 million has already been extracted through kidnappings alone since 2022.

The Global Spread

Violence tied to digital assets was once most common in Southeast Asia and Latin America, but cases are now spreading rapidly to Europe and the U.S. America has logged 48 kidnappings since 2019, often carried out by small, independent crews. Officials warn that this decentralized criminal model makes such gangs harder to disrupt than traditional syndicates.

Experts say the very qualities that make cryptocurrency appealing — speed, irreversibility, and pseudonymity — also make it attractive to criminals. The industry’s openness has given rise to “wrench attacks,” slang for coercion using physical violence. With ransoms reaching six or seven figures, kidnappers are unlikely to stop targeting holders anytime soon.

Avoiding the Spotlight

Security specialists stress that the first line of defense is privacy. Publicly discussing holdings, even among acquaintances, can mark an investor as a target. Using new wallet addresses, avoiding identity links, and maintaining strict discretion remain the best protections.

A Dark Undercurrent of Innovation

While blockchain is touted as revolutionary technology, its darker edge is now playing out on city streets. For France — and for the global crypto community — the challenge is no longer just about digital security. It is about protecting lives in a world where financial freedom can make investors vulnerable to very physical threats.

Author

