France Threatens to Block MiCA Licenses Over Uneven Enforcement

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/17 00:55
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0477-12.60%

Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, who heads the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), told Reuters that the ability for companies to “passport” licenses obtained in one member state to all 27 EU countries could create significant risks if enforcement is not consistent.

“Atomic Weapon” for the Market

Under MiCA, firms can register in a single EU jurisdiction and then operate freely across the bloc. But the AMF worries that differences in how each country applies the rules could give some players an unfair advantage. Layani described the passporting tool as “an atomic weapon for the market,” suggesting that France may consider rejecting licenses that it believes were granted under weaker standards.

READ MORE:

Citigroup Issues New Ethereum Forecasts With Wide Bull and Bear Scenarios

Regulatory Uncertainty Ahead

The AMF did not specify which companies could face barriers, nor did it outline the criteria that might be used to block access. What is clear is that France appears poised to take a tougher line than some of its neighbors, a move that could complicate expansion strategies for crypto businesses banking on MiCA’s harmonized framework.

While the regulation was designed to provide clarity and consistency across the EU, France’s stance highlights how political and regulatory tensions may still shape the rollout — and could leave firms navigating a patchwork of interpretations rather than a single, unified market.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post France Threatens to Block MiCA Licenses Over Uneven Enforcement appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001328+1.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle […] The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.6285+3.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1379+2.37%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/17 01:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars