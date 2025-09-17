France Warns Crypto Firms of Possible Passporting Block Under MiCA

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/17 01:23
Moonveil
MORE$0.08936+3.94%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03631+1.62%
MAY
MAY$0.04273+0.54%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0477-12.60%

 

TLDR

  • France may block crypto firms with EU MiCA licenses from other member states.
  • France’s concerns involve “regulatory shopping” for more lenient EU jurisdictions.
  • Legal experts debate whether France can block MiCA licenses, with some saying it’s feasible.
  • France, Austria, and Italy push for stronger EU-wide crypto supervision under ESMA.

France has raised concerns that some cryptocurrency companies may exploit the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) to operate under more lenient licensing regimes within the EU. The French securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), is considering blocking crypto firms from operating in France under licenses issued by other EU member states through the “passporting” mechanism, which allows firms to operate across the EU once licensed in one member state.

The warning was issued after growing concerns that some crypto companies are engaging in “regulatory shopping,” seeking jurisdictions with looser rules to bypass stricter oversight in countries like France. The potential move comes less than a year after MiCA came into effect, which aimed to provide a harmonized framework for crypto regulation across the EU.

France Challenge of Regulatory Arbitrage

MiCA is intended to create a single regulatory framework for crypto firms in the EU, allowing them to operate across the bloc with a single license. However, the implementation of MiCA has highlighted disparities in how different member states interpret and apply the regulation. This has led to concerns that firms could take advantage of countries with less stringent regulations, undermining MiCA’s goal of creating a unified market.

Marina Markezic, executive director of the European Crypto Initiative (EUCI), pointed out that while the move to block passporting may be legally possible, it would introduce significant legal complexities.

“From what we’ve seen, blocking passporting under MiCA is technically possible, though it comes with significant legal complexity,” she said. This reflects the growing tension over how MiCA should be enforced across member states.

Legal Debate Over MiCA Enforcement

The proposed ban on passporting has sparked debate among legal experts. Some argue that the AMF’s actions would be contrary to the provisions of MiCA, which was designed to ensure uniformity across the EU. Edwin Mata, a lawyer and CEO of asset tokenization platform Brickken, stated that under MiCA, the AMF cannot unilaterally block companies licensed in other EU states.

“MiCA is a regulation, not a directive, which means it applies directly and uniformly across all Member States,” he explained.

Mata also noted that while the AMF can monitor the conduct of crypto firms and escalate concerns to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), it cannot impose direct barriers on firms licensed in other member states. Instead, the AMF’s position may be a warning to ensure that crypto firms are not exploiting loopholes by structuring products under MiCA when they should fall under other financial regulations, such as the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II).

Strengthening EU Crypto Supervision

The issue has also raised questions about the enforcement of MiCA and whether the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) should take a more active role in overseeing major crypto firms. France, Austria, and Italy have called for ESMA to assume greater responsibility in regulating crypto firms operating across the EU, as national regulators have taken divergent approaches to MiCA.

In a joint position paper, the three countries emphasized the need for more uniformity in MiCA enforcement and proposed strengthening the framework, particularly in areas such as cybersecurity, token management, and oversight of operations outside the EU. The goal is to prevent regulatory fragmentation and ensure that crypto firms operating within the EU meet high standards of oversight and transparency.

The post France Warns Crypto Firms of Possible Passporting Block Under MiCA appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001328+1.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle […] The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.6285+3.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1379+2.37%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/17 01:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars