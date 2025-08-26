France’s Sequans Plans $200 Million Raise to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

French semiconductor manufacturer Sequans Communications SA said on 25 August that it plans to raise about $200 million and deploy the proceeds to purchase additional Bitcoin for its corporate treasury

French semiconductor manufacturer Sequans Communications SA said on 25 August that it plans to raise about $200 million and deploy the proceeds to purchase additional Bitcoin for its corporate treasury.

The move would deepen the Paris-based company’s exposure to the cryptocurrency market and aligns with a small but growing cohort of operating businesses that hold digital assets as a balance-sheet hedge.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/frances-sequans-plans-200-million-raise-to-expand-bitcoin-holdings-e3e6afa1

