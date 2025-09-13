Frank Ocean’s Masterpiece Hits A Momentous Landmark

2025/09/13 22:30
Frank Ocean’s Blonde climbs to No. 82 on the Billboard 200, marking 450 weeks on the tally and cementing its place as his longest-charting album. NEW ORLEANS, LA – MAY 4: Frank Ocean performs during the 2013 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Music Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 4, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Frank Ocean has only sent two albums to the Billboard 200 throughout his career. What he’s been able to accomplish with just a pair of full-lengths is nothing short of astounding, as he hasn’t shared a new project in many years and still ranks as one of the most successful R&B musicians of the past half century. It’s common for both of Ocean’s albums to live on the Billboard 200, and this frame, one of his only wins reaches an important milestone.

Frank Ocean’s Blonde on the Billboard 200

Blonde climbs on the Billboard 200 from No. 86 to No. 82. As it ascends, the title reaches 450 weeks on the list of the most-consumed musical projects in the country.

Blonde Marks Frank Ocean’s Longest-Running Hit

Ocean reaches 450 weeks on the Billboard 200 for the first time. Channel Orange, his breakthrough album, preceded Blonde by several years but didn’t reach the same heights. So far, it has only managed 246 stays on the tally.

Blonde Stands As Frank Ocean’s Only No. 1

Blonde is also Ocean’s only No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Channel Orange peaked in the runner-up space back in July 2012 when it debuted.

Blonde Slips On R&B Charts As Channel Orange Gains

As Blonde makes it to the landmark figure on the Billboard 200 and climbs, it falls on the other two tallies on which it can be found. The set dips from No. 7 to No. 8 on the Top R&B Albums chart and falls one space to No. 24 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums roster.

Channel Orange Vs. Blonde

Channel Orange is present on the same three lists, but manages the inverse performance. That introductory set slides back three spaces to No. 124 on the Billboard 200, but it improves on the Top R&B Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums lists, lifting to Nos. 16 and 35, respectively.

Streaming Keeps Blonde Alive Nearly A Decade Later

Blonde succeeds week after week thanks to streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, and others. Luminate reports that the nearly decade-old set moved just over 13,000 equivalent units in the past tracking period, fewer than 50 of those being sales.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/13/frank-oceans-masterpiece-hits-a-momentous-landmark/

