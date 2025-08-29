Frankie Muniz To Miss 6-8 Weeks After Ladder Fall

Frankie Muniz, driver of the #33 Black Cat Fireworks Ford, enters his truck to practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway on June 20, 2025 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Frankie Muniz will miss six to eight weeks of racing in the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series after falling off a ladder.

“The phrase ‘FML’ (Frankie Muniz’s Life) takes on new meaning with moments like these,” Muniz said on social media on Thursday. “I’m disappointed to share that I won’t be racing at Darlington this weekend or for the next few weeks due to a distal radius fracture. Yesterday, I fell from the top of a ladder while changing the batteries in a Ring camera in my backyard. Note to self: heed the ladder warning that says, ‘Do not sit or stand on top step.’ In hindsight, a taller ladder would’ve been smarter.”

Muniz is currently competing in his first full Truck Series season for Reaume Brothers Racing in the No. 33 truck.

Muniz is 24th in the standings, the lowest of all full-time drivers. However, he has a better average finish than the other drivers who have competed for the team this year. He has suffered from a variety of mechanical issues this season, which has plagued his results. At times, he has excelled, including a pair of top 20s at Michigan and Pocono, two of the largest tracks on the Nascar circuit.