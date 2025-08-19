Franklin Templeton and Unblock will become the main partners of CV Summit 2025

Franklin Templeton and Unblock will be key partners of CV Summit in Zurich.

The event will take place on 23-24 September and will combine institutions and blockchain into a new financial reality.

CV Summit, which will take place on 23-24 September 2025 in Zurich, has announced Franklin Templeton and Unblock as its main partners. The event will focus on the institutionalization and practical application of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) in global finance and wealth management. This is stated in a press release shared by the organizers with Incrypted.

According to the statement, Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest asset managers with a portfolio of more than $1.6 trillion, and Unblock, an infrastructure platform for digital payments, represent the synergy of two key forces — institutional trust and innovative technologies.

Olaf Hanneman, Co-Founder and CIO of CV VC, said:

“The participation of Franklin Templeton and Unblock reflects the full arc of financial transformation: from the tokenization of institutional assets to the seamless use of blockchain in everyday finance. CV Summit 2025 is where these once-separate worlds meet to define the new generation of financial infrastructure and offerings: efficient, compliant, and accessible.”

Representatives of the event emphasised that Franklin Templeton has already moved from blockchain experiments to global implementation. Its Benji® Technology platform provides tokenized mutual funds, intraday income, and instant settlement on nine public blockchains with existing products in the US, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

“We’ve been building blockchain-integrated solutions since 2017. Our presence at CV Summit reflects our belief that tokenized products, composable infrastructure, and tools like intraday yield are the future of finance. The world is changing, but we’re ready for it at Franklin Templeton,” said Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton.

The company will present several sessions at the event: Sandy Kaul, executive vice president and head of innovation, will speak on the future of wealth management, and Bayston will hold a workshop on tokenised fund infrastructure.

According to the press release, Unblock, founded by fintech veteran Oscar Flores and former Visa executive Jonathan Palacios, is focused on creating payment solutions for the daily use of digital assets. Its products enable people to receive salaries, use cryptocurrency cards and make international transfers, and businesses and banks to integrate secure and compliant infrastructure.

“Stablecoins are at the core of the shift to a more useful, user-friendly financial future. We’re not just building new rails, we’re making blockchain invisible, but indispensable,” said CEO Oscar Flores.

Unblock’s participation at CV Summit will mark its strategic entry into the European market via Switzerland with a focus on regulatory compliance, the event representatives noted.

The forum will be held at the Kongresshaus Zurich and will bring together around 3,000 participants: institutional investors, bankers, asset managers and technology leaders.

The program will include four courses: blockchain, artificial intelligence, institutions and digital assets, as well as a separate Wealth³ stream, dedicated to wealth management in the new era of technology.

According to the Centre for Innovation in Financial Services at the University of St. Gallen, more than 80% of Swiss banks plan to develop or expand blockchain offerings, which underscores the country’s key role in global financial transformation, the organizers noted.

