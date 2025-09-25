Franklin Templeton Brings Benji Technology to BNB Chain for Tokenized Assets

TLDR :

Franklin Templeton’s Benji Technology now supports tokenized assets on BNB Chain for retail and institutional investors.

Benji BNB Chain provides sub-second transaction finality and low fees, ideal for scaling real-world assets onchain.

Benji Technology powers mutual funds, equities, and money market funds fully onchain since 2021.

Partnership connects TradFi to DeFi, enhancing liquidity, compliance, and global access for tokenized investments.

BNB Chain has welcomed Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest asset managers, as it launches the Benji Technology platform on its network. The platform will bring tokenized investment products to both retail and institutional investors.

With $1.6 trillion in assets under management, Franklin Templeton now connects blockchain-based solutions with BNB Chain’s fast, low-cost infrastructure. This move signals the growing integration of traditional finance with onchain ecosystems.

According to a BNB Chain blog post, the partnership will enhance access to compliant tokenized products worldwide.

Franklin Templeton Expands Benji Technology to BNB Chain

The Benji Technology platform powers tokenized mutual funds, equities, and money market funds. By integrating with BNB Chain, Franklin Templeton can scale these products securely and efficiently.

The network provides sub-second finality and ultra-low transaction costs, making real-world assets practical at scale. Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, emphasized the goal of delivering tokenized assets with enhanced utility and compliance for investors globally.

BNB Chain also offers immediate integration with liquidity hubs and leading DeFi protocols. This infrastructure ensures regulated financial products can operate seamlessly onchain.

Franklin Templeton’s expansion allows investors to access structured financial instruments while benefiting from blockchain speed and efficiency. Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain, said the partnership highlights the network as a hub for tokenized financial products.

Benji Technology has led the movement to bring real-world assets onchain since 2021. The platform was behind the first U.S.-registered mutual fund using blockchain for transactions and ownership records. Integrating with BNB Chain extends this capability globally. Investors can now interact with tokenized assets in a compliant, fast, and cost-efficient environment.

The move also bridges traditional finance with decentralized applications, creating practical pathways for cross-chain composability and enhanced liquidity. BNB Chain is positioning itself as a go-to network for institutional and retail crypto investors.

By hosting Benji Technology, the network strengthens its role as an ecosystem for regulated onchain financial products.

Tokenized Assets on BNB Chain: Scaling Real-World Investments

BNB Chain’s infrastructure allows Benji Technology to operate a range of investment products fully onchain. This includes mutual funds, equities, money market funds, and alternative instruments.

The network ensures quick settlement, low fees, and regulatory-compliant tools for both issuers and investors. This creates a practical environment for tokenized assets at global scale.

The integration opens broader access for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Investors can engage with tokenized products that meet compliance requirements without sacrificing efficiency.

BNB Chain supports cross-chain functionality and liquidity solutions, enabling practical DeFi interaction. The partnership demonstrates that the network can host regulated financial products while remaining fast and accessible.

BNB Chain continues to attract traditional financial players looking for secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure. The network’s ecosystem combines speed, liquidity, and compliance, making it a destination for global asset managers.

Franklin Templeton’s expansion reflects the ongoing adoption of blockchain by major financial institutions. Sources highlight that tokenized assets are becoming increasingly practical for mainstream investors.

The post Franklin Templeton Brings Benji Technology to BNB Chain for Tokenized Assets appeared first on Blockonomi.