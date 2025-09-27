The post Franklin Templeton Expands Benji Platform to BNB Chain, Enhancing Tokenized Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 26, 2025 07:29 Franklin Templeton integrates its Benji Technology Platform with BNB Chain, aiming to revolutionize tokenized finance by scaling real-world assets on blockchain. Franklin Templeton, a global asset management leader with $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has announced the expansion of its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain. This strategic move aims to leverage BNB Chain’s robust infrastructure to scale tokenized financial products, according to BNB Chain. Integration Details The Benji Technology Platform, a proprietary tokenization stack, is now integrated with BNB Chain, connecting Franklin Templeton’s offerings to a rapidly growing community of institutional and retail investors. This integration is a significant step in moving real-world assets (RWAs) onchain, a trend Franklin Templeton has been at the forefront of since 2021 when it launched the first U.S.-registered mutual fund using blockchain for transactions and ownership records. Advantages of BNB Chain By integrating with BNB Chain, Franklin Templeton gains access to several advantages: Scale and Speed: BNB Chain offers sub-second finality and ultra-low transaction costs, making RWAs practical at scale. Compliance-Ready Infrastructure: The platform provides tools and data solutions that meet stringent regulatory requirements. Ecosystem Reach: Immediate integration with leading protocols, builders, and liquidity hubs. Strategic Vision Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, emphasized the goal of broadening access to tokenized assets while ensuring security and compliance. This partnership underscores BNB Chain’s capability to support regulated, real-world assets at scale, as noted by Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain. Path to Institutional Adoption The integration is a crucial milestone in bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). It aligns with BNB Chain’s vision of becoming a primary destination for onchain financial products, ranging from money market funds to credit instruments.… The post Franklin Templeton Expands Benji Platform to BNB Chain, Enhancing Tokenized Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 26, 2025 07:29 Franklin Templeton integrates its Benji Technology Platform with BNB Chain, aiming to revolutionize tokenized finance by scaling real-world assets on blockchain. Franklin Templeton, a global asset management leader with $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has announced the expansion of its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain. This strategic move aims to leverage BNB Chain’s robust infrastructure to scale tokenized financial products, according to BNB Chain. Integration Details The Benji Technology Platform, a proprietary tokenization stack, is now integrated with BNB Chain, connecting Franklin Templeton’s offerings to a rapidly growing community of institutional and retail investors. This integration is a significant step in moving real-world assets (RWAs) onchain, a trend Franklin Templeton has been at the forefront of since 2021 when it launched the first U.S.-registered mutual fund using blockchain for transactions and ownership records. Advantages of BNB Chain By integrating with BNB Chain, Franklin Templeton gains access to several advantages: Scale and Speed: BNB Chain offers sub-second finality and ultra-low transaction costs, making RWAs practical at scale. Compliance-Ready Infrastructure: The platform provides tools and data solutions that meet stringent regulatory requirements. Ecosystem Reach: Immediate integration with leading protocols, builders, and liquidity hubs. Strategic Vision Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, emphasized the goal of broadening access to tokenized assets while ensuring security and compliance. This partnership underscores BNB Chain’s capability to support regulated, real-world assets at scale, as noted by Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain. Path to Institutional Adoption The integration is a crucial milestone in bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). It aligns with BNB Chain’s vision of becoming a primary destination for onchain financial products, ranging from money market funds to credit instruments.…

Franklin Templeton Expands Benji Platform to BNB Chain, Enhancing Tokenized Finance

2025/09/27 14:53
Darius Baruo
Sep 26, 2025 07:29

Franklin Templeton integrates its Benji Technology Platform with BNB Chain, aiming to revolutionize tokenized finance by scaling real-world assets on blockchain.





Franklin Templeton, a global asset management leader with $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has announced the expansion of its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain. This strategic move aims to leverage BNB Chain’s robust infrastructure to scale tokenized financial products, according to BNB Chain.

Integration Details

The Benji Technology Platform, a proprietary tokenization stack, is now integrated with BNB Chain, connecting Franklin Templeton’s offerings to a rapidly growing community of institutional and retail investors. This integration is a significant step in moving real-world assets (RWAs) onchain, a trend Franklin Templeton has been at the forefront of since 2021 when it launched the first U.S.-registered mutual fund using blockchain for transactions and ownership records.

Advantages of BNB Chain

By integrating with BNB Chain, Franklin Templeton gains access to several advantages:

  • Scale and Speed: BNB Chain offers sub-second finality and ultra-low transaction costs, making RWAs practical at scale.
  • Compliance-Ready Infrastructure: The platform provides tools and data solutions that meet stringent regulatory requirements.
  • Ecosystem Reach: Immediate integration with leading protocols, builders, and liquidity hubs.

Strategic Vision

Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, emphasized the goal of broadening access to tokenized assets while ensuring security and compliance. This partnership underscores BNB Chain’s capability to support regulated, real-world assets at scale, as noted by Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain.

Path to Institutional Adoption

The integration is a crucial milestone in bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). It aligns with BNB Chain’s vision of becoming a primary destination for onchain financial products, ranging from money market funds to credit instruments.

BNB Chain plans to continue collaborating with Franklin Templeton and other partners to expand the range of compliant tokenized products, explore cross-chain composability, and enhance liquidity solutions for RWAs. This expansion highlights BNB Chain’s role as a converging point for TradFi and DeFi, offering new opportunities for builders, investors, and institutions worldwide.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/franklin-templeton-expands-benji-platform-bnb-chain

