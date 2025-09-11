Franklin Templeton’s $1.6T XRP Power Play On Ice: Why?

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/11 23:25
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04549-6.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005683-4.35%
XRP
XRP$3.0179+0.80%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002539+1.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001992+0.40%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105+0.84%

Since February, XRP supporters have been looking forward to Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF getting approved no later than mid September. However, that’s not the case, the latest court filings suggest. Indeed, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) explains the need for a longer time for proper evaluation of this Ripple-based Spot ETF product. $1.6 Trillion Asset Manager Dips Toes Into XRP This aligns with the SEC’s broader behavior pattern this year, as most altcoin-based ETF items are getting postponed to October - November, 2025. Adding another 60 days for evaluation, this gives November 14, 2025 as the


Continue reading on DailyCoin.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% probability of approval for a Ripple (XRP) ETF, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expected to make a decision in October. Despite the The post XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Union
U$0.00954+1.70%
XRP
XRP$3.017+0.75%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02639-2.65%
Partager
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 01:34
Partager
Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
Startup
STARTUP$0.013414-4.87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0993+16.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
Partager
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.06319+1.12%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1844-0.96%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure