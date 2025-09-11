Franklin Templeton’s $1.6T XRP Power Play On Ice: Why?

Since February, XRP supporters have been looking forward to Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF getting approved no later than mid September. However, that’s not the case, the latest court filings suggest. Indeed, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) explains the need for a longer time for proper evaluation of this Ripple-based Spot ETF product. $1.6 Trillion Asset Manager Dips Toes Into XRP This aligns with the SEC’s broader behavior pattern this year, as most altcoin-based ETF items are getting postponed to October - November, 2025. Adding another 60 days for evaluation, this gives November 14, 2025 as the

