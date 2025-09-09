French AI company Mistral AI completes €1.7 billion Series C financing, led by lithography giant ASML

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

PANews reported on September 9th that CoinDesk reported that the total size of US money market funds has grown to $ 7.26 trillion. Analysts say that if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, some funds may flow from money markets into stocks and cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Head of Research David Duong stated that retail funds are expected to flow into risky assets such as cryptocurrencies after the interest rate cut. Cresset Chief Strategist Jack Ablin noted that if yields fall below 4% , investors may shift cash into stocks and cryptocurrencies. The direction of fund flows depends on the economic environment and the extent of the interest rate cut.