French AI company Mistral AI completes €1.7 billion Series C financing, led by lithography giant ASML

PANews reported on September 9th that Dutch lithography machine manufacturer ASML (ASML.O) and French AI company Mistral AI have signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement, according to ASML's official website. The agreement aims to explore the application of AI models in ASML's products, R&D, and operations, improving the speed to market and performance of customers' products. According to a statement released on Tuesday, ASML will lead Mistral AI's Series C funding round, investing €1.3 billion for an approximately 11% stake, becoming Mistral's largest shareholder and receiving a seat on Mistral AI's Strategic Committee. This investment is part of Mistral's €1.7 billion funding round, bringing its valuation to approximately €11.7 billion.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.