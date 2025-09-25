The post French Asset Manager Raises $53M to Back Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Melanion Capital has raised €50 million ($53 million) to allocate directly into Bitcoin. The firm is pioneering a private Bitcoin Treasury Operated Company (BTOC) model. LQWD and Keen Golden have also exposed their finances to Bitcoin. Paris-based Melanion Capital is pushing deeper into Bitcoin BTC $111 598 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $59.18 B , raising €50 million (about $53 million) to allocate directly into the world’s largest cryptocurrency as part of a pioneering treasury strategy. #BYEX News🖥: Melanion Capital plans to raise €50M, fully allocated to #Bitcoin 🤑#DigitalAssets #Crypto #BitcoinInvestment ☄️ pic.twitter.com/h5aH3TRinR — BYEX_Official🌋 (@100EXOfficial) September 25, 2025 A Private Treasury Model for Bitcoin Unlike public companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets in recent years, Melanion is introducing a private, regulated Bitcoin Treasury Operated Company (BTOC) model. This structure gives the firm greater flexibility to manage volatility, optimize liquidity, and engineer additional yield beyond simple Bitcoin exposure. By leveraging this strategy on its own balance sheet, Melanion aims to prove the sustainability of a Bitcoin treasury before providing the framework to other private businesses. Strategic Commitment to Bitcoin Melanion views Bitcoin not just as a hedge against inflation but also as a crucial tool in a long-term monetary transition. The $53 million fundraise signals one of the largest private Bitcoin treasury commitments in Europe, calling on other firms to integrate digital assets. “In time, it became clear that Bitcoin represents not just an asset, but a destination as the long-term anchor of capital preservation and growth, especially for Bitcoin treasuries,” said CEO Jad Comair. Interestingly, in 2021, Melanion launched Europe’s first UCITS-compliant Bitcoin Equities ETF. Now, with its treasury pivot, it is expanding that vision by transitioning from a defensive allocation to a more aggressive Bitcoin strategy. LQWD Expands Its… The post French Asset Manager Raises $53M to Back Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Melanion Capital has raised €50 million ($53 million) to allocate directly into Bitcoin. The firm is pioneering a private Bitcoin Treasury Operated Company (BTOC) model. LQWD and Keen Golden have also exposed their finances to Bitcoin. Paris-based Melanion Capital is pushing deeper into Bitcoin BTC $111 598 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $59.18 B , raising €50 million (about $53 million) to allocate directly into the world’s largest cryptocurrency as part of a pioneering treasury strategy. #BYEX News🖥: Melanion Capital plans to raise €50M, fully allocated to #Bitcoin 🤑#DigitalAssets #Crypto #BitcoinInvestment ☄️ pic.twitter.com/h5aH3TRinR — BYEX_Official🌋 (@100EXOfficial) September 25, 2025 A Private Treasury Model for Bitcoin Unlike public companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets in recent years, Melanion is introducing a private, regulated Bitcoin Treasury Operated Company (BTOC) model. This structure gives the firm greater flexibility to manage volatility, optimize liquidity, and engineer additional yield beyond simple Bitcoin exposure. By leveraging this strategy on its own balance sheet, Melanion aims to prove the sustainability of a Bitcoin treasury before providing the framework to other private businesses. Strategic Commitment to Bitcoin Melanion views Bitcoin not just as a hedge against inflation but also as a crucial tool in a long-term monetary transition. The $53 million fundraise signals one of the largest private Bitcoin treasury commitments in Europe, calling on other firms to integrate digital assets. “In time, it became clear that Bitcoin represents not just an asset, but a destination as the long-term anchor of capital preservation and growth, especially for Bitcoin treasuries,” said CEO Jad Comair. Interestingly, in 2021, Melanion launched Europe’s first UCITS-compliant Bitcoin Equities ETF. Now, with its treasury pivot, it is expanding that vision by transitioning from a defensive allocation to a more aggressive Bitcoin strategy. LQWD Expands Its…

French Asset Manager Raises $53M to Back Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 22:41
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015975-6.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,749.84-2.51%
1
1$0.010784-25.27%
Capverse
CAP$0.10984-6.56%
Threshold
T$0.01525-2.55%

Key Notes

  • Melanion Capital has raised €50 million ($53 million) to allocate directly into Bitcoin.
  • The firm is pioneering a private Bitcoin Treasury Operated Company (BTOC) model.
  • LQWD and Keen Golden have also exposed their finances to Bitcoin.

Paris-based Melanion Capital is pushing deeper into Bitcoin

BTC
$111 598



24h volatility:
1.4%


Market cap:
$2.22 T



Vol. 24h:
$59.18 B

, raising €50 million (about $53 million) to allocate directly into the world’s largest cryptocurrency as part of a pioneering treasury strategy.

A Private Treasury Model for Bitcoin

Unlike public companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets in recent years, Melanion is introducing a private, regulated Bitcoin Treasury Operated Company (BTOC) model.

This structure gives the firm greater flexibility to manage volatility, optimize liquidity, and engineer additional yield beyond simple Bitcoin exposure.

By leveraging this strategy on its own balance sheet, Melanion aims to prove the sustainability of a Bitcoin treasury before providing the framework to other private businesses.

Strategic Commitment to Bitcoin

Melanion views Bitcoin not just as a hedge against inflation but also as a crucial tool in a long-term monetary transition. The $53 million fundraise signals one of the largest private Bitcoin treasury commitments in Europe, calling on other firms to integrate digital assets.

Interestingly, in 2021, Melanion launched Europe’s first UCITS-compliant Bitcoin Equities ETF. Now, with its treasury pivot, it is expanding that vision by transitioning from a defensive allocation to a more aggressive Bitcoin strategy.

LQWD Expands Its Bitcoin Treasury

Alongside Melanion, Canada-based LQWD Technologies recently added 5 more BTC to its reserves, bringing its total to about 166 BTC.

The company has been pursuing a steady accumulation strategy, holding all of its Bitcoin unencumbered while remaining debt-free.

With roughly 22.6 million shares outstanding, LQWD is locked-in on BTC as a long-term growth asset, potentially cementing Bitcoin as the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Keen Golden Bets $12M on Bitcoin

Meanwhile, Keen Golden, a joint venture with a 70% parent ownership stake, has significantly boosted its Bitcoin exposure. On September 24, 2025, the firm purchased nearly 106 BTC on the open market, valued at $12 million.

The acquisition is tied to a strategic deal with Bitmain Group, where Keen Golden pledged 89 BTC as part of a supercomputing server purchase agreement for crypto mining.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

News


A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/french-asset-manager-raises-53m-to-back-bitcoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back took to X to send an important notice to critics of the Bitcoin P2P node system. The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics appeared first on Coinspeaker.
NODE
NODE$0.06056-8.17%
Suilend
SEND$0.4507-7.92%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 23:09
Partager
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Highlights: Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support level A push through this support could see BTC drop to $100k in the short term Fears that markets are overextended could trigger such a correction  Bitcoin (BTC) is in the red today, down by 0.54% to trade at $111,949.68. This reflects the correction across the broader market in the last 24 hours. A surge has followed the price correction in trading volumes. They are up by 5.74% to trade at $51.54 billion. This could indicate that holders are liquidating their holdings in the short term. It aligns with the growing sentiment that the market could be headed for a correction after an overextended rally.  The ongoing minor selloff in BTC is also reflected in the number of liquidations in the last 24 hours. In this period, total cryptocurrency market liquidations have shot up to $1.8 billion, with Bitcoin taking up 17% of these liquidations. September has a reputation for pain in crypto, and this year is proving no different. A sudden cascade of liquidations has rattled both majors and alts. Let’s see the details on-chain 1. 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $1.8BThe crypto market witnessed one of its biggest… pic.twitter.com/d6OnRR2P7F — Donnie (@Donnie100x) September 25, 2025 Analysts Point to Short-Term Profit-Taking as Driver of Correction Analysts attribute this correction to short-term profit-taking rather than a change in fundamentals. One analyst has noted that the correction in the price of Bitcoin is due to an unwinding of leverage in the market. At the same time, long traders are not taking new positions in the market. This is because Bitcoin is trending towards support, and many are waiting to see if the support holds. If the support fails and traders expect the price to drop below $100k, then short sellers could get bolder, further triggering a downside cascade in Bitcoin price. Such sentiment could be driven by recent remarks by the Fed Chairman that assets are overvalued. Essentially, bulls have less incentive to take long positions than short positions. FED Chair Jerome Powell admitted today that equity prices are “fairly highly valued!”– Interesting choice of words, "the most overvalued ever" = “fairly highly valued!” pic.twitter.com/q0qSQNthvh — BraVoCycles Newsletter (@BraVoCycles) September 23, 2025 Start of Monetary Easing Cycle Could Send BTC Higher However, in the long term, Bitcoin will likely continue going higher. The fundamentals and the broader macro environment support long-term upside momentum. Starting with the macro environment, the Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates by 0.25 basis points. While it is small and unclear when the next rate hike will take place, the move has strong significance. JUST ANNOUNCED: The Federal Reserve has just CUT RATES by 0.25%. Thanks, President Trump! #BullMarket Fed Chair Jerome Powell: "Today, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to lower our policy interest rate by 1/4 percentage point." THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA BEGINS RIGHT… pic.twitter.com/2Y6HImPR4q — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 17, 2025 It indicates that the monetary easing cycle has started overall and that interest rates will keep going lower into 2026. The result is that in the near future, liquidity will keep flowing into risk-on assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. As the number one cryptocurrency, BTC could see its value increase significantly in the short to medium term as liquidity flows into the market.  Government Policy Increasingly Favors Bitcoin Growth There is also the fact that governments are now increasingly pro-cryptocurrencies. The US recently had a roundtable of cryptocurrency industry leaders to discuss anchoring a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve into law. In many other countries, regulations are getting clearer and favor cryptocurrency investments, particularly Bitcoin. Michael Saylor just went live on CNBC calling for the USA to buy 1 million Bitcoin. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Digital gold for a digital nation. #Bitcoin #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/QsXtz5TjF0 — Michczy (@czy_mich) September 23, 2025 This is a big deal as it incentivizes institutional money to continue investing in Bitcoin in the future. This could see Bitcoin rally to new highs in the future. The growing inflows into ETFs further add to the underlying demand for Bitcoin in the future. It makes the case for rally to prices above $130k in the short term.  Technical Analysis – BTC Trading at Critical Support After the correction in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support. If bears push Bitcoin through this support, a correction to prices as low as $100k could follow. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if there is a rebound off the $111,534 support, then a rally to $113,822 resistance could follow. A strong rebound through this resistance could pave the way for a rally to $116,093 in the short term. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,946.14-2.41%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02876-5.39%
RedStone
RED$0.4783-8.66%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:31
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 25th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $586 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.09 million in long positions and $522 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $91.17 million, and for ETH, $226 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,946.14-2.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,935.97-5.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 23:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus