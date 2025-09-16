French, Austrian, and Italian regulators urge EU to strengthen cryptocurrency regulation coordination

Par : PANews
2025/09/16 08:49
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01343-7.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-5.99%
Overtake
TAKE$0.2018+11.07%

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Bloomberg, financial regulators in France, Austria, and Italy are urging top EU regulators to directly oversee large cryptocurrency companies and tighten relevant rules after discovering discrepancies in the implementation of cryptocurrency regulations across countries. The EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Directive (MiCA) will be implemented at the end of 2024, requiring cryptocurrency companies to be licensed in at least one EU member state before they can provide services throughout the bloc. In a position paper released on Monday, the three countries' financial market regulators stated that this approach exposes "significant differences" in how companies are regulated, which could allow companies to exploit loopholes. They recommended transferring oversight of the industry's largest companies to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). They also stated that early implementation of MiCA showed limited regulatory convergence, making it difficult to ensure uniform EU standards. An ESMA spokesperson responded that they are working to ensure regulatory consistency and that they had identified areas for strengthening EU-level regulation last year. Furthermore, the three regulators may take precautionary measures to mitigate risks and call for stronger oversight of global platforms, cybersecurity, and token issuance.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market sources, Polymarket submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing that "other warrants" were provided in the latest round of financing, which usually refers to tokens, paving the way for the issuance of Polymarket tokens.
Union
U$0.021047+38.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.24%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004931-2.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 09:12
Partager
9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Can choosing the right meme coin in 2025 transform a modest portfolio into a wealth-building powerhouse? As crypto enthusiasts seek the next opportunity, the power of meme culture, combined with blockchain technology, continues to create surprising market champions. Selecting wisely among the latest meme coin launches is more than speculation; it can be the difference […] The post 9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08573-9.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02521-1.75%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 09:15
Partager
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.2891+2.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001857-3.12%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers