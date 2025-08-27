French Chipmaker Sequans Aims for 100,000 BTC by 2030

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/27 04:31
Bitcoin
BTC$111,445.78+1.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10207+2.28%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00053-11.66%

The company says the proceeds will largely go toward adding more Bitcoin to its balance sheet, with the long-term goal of holding 100,000 BTC by 2030.

Strengthening a Bitcoin Treasury

Sequans, which manufactures 4G and 5G semiconductors, already ranks among Europe’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders. According to BitBo data, the Paris-based firm currently owns 3,171 BTC worth around $349 million, second only to Germany’s Bitcoin Group SE.

CEO Georges Karam said the new program will be used “judiciously” to optimize the company’s treasury and increase Bitcoin per share, positioning BTC as a core asset in its balance sheet strategy.

Potential Boost to Holdings

If fully executed, the $200 million sale of American Depositary Shares could fund the purchase of nearly 1,800 additional BTC at current prices, raising Sequans’ stash close to 5,000 BTC. That would put it on par with Semler Scientific, another U.S.-listed Bitcoin treasury firm.

READ MORE:

Grayscale Moves to Put Avalanche on Wall Street With New Trust

Corporate Treasuries Keep Buying the Dip

The move comes as Bitcoin trades near $110,000, down from its August all-time high above $124,000. Strategy, the world’s largest Bitcoin holder, added more than 3,000 BTC this week, while Metaplanet picked up another 103 BTC, highlighting continued accumulation despite short-term weakness.

Ethereum Treasuries Rising Fast

Bitcoin isn’t the only asset gaining traction among corporations. Ether treasuries have been expanding rapidly, led by BitMine Immersion Technologies with $7.5 billion worth of ETH. Firms like SharpLink and The Ether Machine have also built sizable reserves, a trend that has helped fuel ETH’s nearly 200% surge since April.

The Bigger Picture

Public companies holding Bitcoin have surged to 174 this year, nearly double the figure from January. Sequans’ new offering underscores how digital assets are becoming a mainstream balance sheet strategy, with Bitcoin still leading but Ethereum quickly closing the gap.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post French Chipmaker Sequans Aims for 100,000 BTC by 2030 appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,246.86+0.94%
TONCOIN
TON$3.164+1.57%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Partager
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.475+4.26%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03635+1.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
B
B$0.56887+2.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10199+2.89%
RWAX
APP$0.002911+0.86%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand