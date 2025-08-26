French Semiconductor maker Sequans to raise $200m to fund Bitcoin treasury

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 14:22
SynFutures
F$0.007189-4.43%
Threshold
T$0.01588-4.96%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,301.1-1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1009+0.25%
FORM
FORM$3.3708-0.20%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%

French Semiconductor manufacturer Sequans Communications is looking to raise $200 million via an at-the-market equity offering to commit towards Bitcoin treasury goals.

Summary

  • Sequans will raise $200 million and use the proceeds to add more Bitcoin.
  • The company currently holds 3171 Bitcoins.
  • Currently there are 174 publicly traded firms that are holding Bitcoin.

Sequans has already filed a Form F-3 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and is requesting the regulator to allow it to sell American Depositary Shares at its discretion.

Proceeds from the program would directly fund the company’s Bitcoin purchases and other “general corporate purposes primarily associated with purchasing Bitcoin.”

However, unlike a lump-sum funding round, the at-the-market (ATM) structure would allow the French chipmaker to optimize its investments by timing the purchases based on prevailing market conditions.

“We intend to use it judiciously [..] to deliver long-term value to shareholders,” CEO Georges Karam said in an accompanying statement.

If approved, Sequans would be able to add approximately 1,814 BTC to its treasury (based on current market prices of roughly $110,000), which would bring its total treasury holdings to roughly 5000 BTC. It currently holds 3171 BTC as of Aug. 26, 2025.

That would also put Sequan’s within striking distance of its direct competitor Semler Scientific, which has taken a similar treasury-first approach in recent quarters.

Despite the recent announcement, Sequans’ stocks closed the day down 6.8%, extending a multi-week downturn that began mid-July.

Nevertheless, the timing of the fundraiser doesn’t seem random, as Bitcoin has pulled back from its all-time high of $124,517 set on August 14, and the dip has opened what many in the industry view as a brief accumulation window.

Bitcoin treasury companies, such as Michael Saylor-led Strategy, are known to capitalize on such dips to reduce their average acquisition cost and strengthen long-term positioning.

Similarly, Hong Kong gaming firm Boyaa Interactive disclosed it had purchased 290 BTC between Aug. 5 and Aug. 25. to bring its total holdings to 3,670 Bitcoins purchased at an average of $62,878 per Bitcoin.

Bitcoin treasury race heats up

Sequans first disclosed plans for a treasury overhaul back in late June this year, and soon after, it completed a $384 million private placement backed by over 40 institutional investors. The entire proceeds were used to stack the first set of Bitcoins for its treasury.

Like Sequans, several other publicly traded companies have turned to Bitcoin over the past few quarters. There were fewer than 100 public companies holding Bitcoin at the start of 2025. As of the time of writing, 174 public companies are Bitcoin holders according to data from Bitcointreasuries.

Source: https://crypto.news/french-semiconductor-maker-sequans-to-raise-200m-to-fund-bitcoin-treasury/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01842-7.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.919-0.91%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Partager
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
MemeCore
M$0.44489+1.68%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19386-2.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market