From $2,265 to $47 Million: 2012 Bitcoin Stash Jumps Back Into Action

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 01:45
Threshold
T$0.01584-4.17%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,987.53-2.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10037-1.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1268-4.30%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004208+1.17%

This weekend, with bitcoin trading 4.2% higher than last week, a quartet of long-forgotten wallets from June and July 2012 sprang to life, shifting 400 BTC valued at $47.45 million — their first move in more than 13 years.

Vintage Bitcoin Revival: 400 Coins From 2012 Reemerge

Although August hasn’t yet matched July’s streak of activity, a steady stream of dormant wallets has been stirring. Just three days ago, Bitcoin.com News reported on the movement of 3,000 BTC from 30 separate 2015 wallets — each sending coins for the first time since their creation. This weekend, btcparser.com data shows that, between blocks 909302 and 909427, four Pay-to-Public-Key-Hash (P2PKH) wallets from 2012 released 400 BTC back into circulation.

From $2,265 to $47 Million: 2012 Bitcoin Stash Jumps Back Into Action

Each wallet moved exactly 100 BTC to its own unique Pay-to-Witness-Public-Key-Hash (P2WPKH) address, where the coins remain as of press time. In simple terms, P2PKH wallets 1, 2, 3, and 4 handed their bitcoin over to newer P2WPKH addresses 1, 2, 3, and 4. The bitcoin cash ( BCH) tied to the BTC moved this weekend still sits untouched, valued at over $229,000 in the original wallets 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Three of the wallets were created on June 5, 2012, while the fourth appeared on July 2, 2012. Back then, the 300 BTC from June 5 was worth about $1,602, and the 100 BTC from July 2 was valued at roughly $663 — putting the original stash at just $2,265 for the whole lot. If sold today, the 400 coins would deliver the owner an eye-watering 20,949,877% gain.

Wallets from 2010 through 2012 are a rare sight in motion, but with prices at all-time highs, a steady flow of long-dormant BTC has been migrating into fresh addresses and active circulation. As noted in previous sleeping bitcoin reports, many of these awakenings appear to be simple transfers into newer address formats or for consolidation, rather than outright sales.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Partager
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1.4385+7.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02596-4.59%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
Partager
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2259-1.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.1565-3.63%
Partager
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion